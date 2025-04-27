Republic FC Blank AV Alta FC in USL Jägermeister Cup

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Tournament season continues for Republic FC with a new chance at silverware. The Indomitable Club earned three points in its cup debut with a 1-0 win over USL League One debutant AV Alta. The result locked up three points in the Group A table with three matches to go before the knockout rounds.

Republic FC got the first chance of the match after Russell Cicerone applied pressure to create a quick buildup. Dominik Wanner's arcing cross found Michel Benitez on the back post for an off-target volley. Wanner would continue to create on the right side when he found Cicerone for a header inside the box, only to be denied by AV Alta's goalkeeper.

In the final moments of the first half, Republic FC's hard work would pay off. The last 15 minutes of dominated play was capped off by a header from Sebastian Herrera to give the club a 1-0 lead. Jared Timmer's precision cross earned the centerback his fourth career assist with Republic FC. The goal marked Herrera's 99th career goal and his fourth score in four consecutive games.

Shortly after the start of the second half, the visitors created their first opportunity of the game when striker Emmanual Alaribe found the ball at his feet at the top of the 18-yard box. Alaribe found enough space to get a shot off, but goalkeeper Jared Mazzola in his second start this season kept the Quails ahead with a diving save.

In the 73rd minute, Defender Freddy Kleemann looked to put the game away. Dominik Wanner's set piece restart floated to the back post. Jared Timmer drove the ball back across the face of goal where Kleemann took his chance. The first year Republic defender headed the ball on target past AV Alta's keeper, but was denied by the woodwork.

Next week, Republic FC returns to league play. The Indomitable Club heads to the Oakland Coliseum for nationally televised derby. Kickoff against the Oakland Roots is set for 4:00 p.m. and fans can tune in on CBS Sport Network. The Quails will have a quick turnaround when they return to the Bay Area for a Open Cup Round of 32 match up against San Jose Earthquakes on May 7th.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 0 AV Alta FC

USL Jägermeister Cup

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, CA

April 26, 2025

Scoring Summary: SAC - Sebastian Herrera (Jared Timmer) 45'+1' ; AV - none

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Cristian Parano (caution) 60', Michel Benitez (caution) 76'; AV - Osvaldo Lay (caution) 59', Adam Aoumaich (caution) 74'

Sacramento Republic FC: Jared Mazzola, Lee Desmond (Ryan Spaulding 45'), Jared Timmer (AJ Edwards 84'), Freddy Kleemann, Dominik Wanner (Lewis Jamieson 84'), Michel Benitez, Blake Willey, Rodrigo Lopez (C) (Luis Felipe 65'), Russell Cicerone, Cristian Parano, Sebastian Herrera (Trevor Amann 71')

Unused substitutes: Danny Vitiello, Justin Portillo, Da'vian Kimbrough, Jackson Martin

Stats: Shots: 16, Shots on Goal: 3, Saves: 2, Fouls: 13, Corner Kicks: 6, Offsides: 1

AV Alta FC: Carlos Avilez, Luca Mastrontonio, Miguel Pajaro (C), Kaloyan Pehlivanov, Walmer Martinez, Osvaldo Lay (Adam Aoumaich 64'), Sebastian Cruz, Harrison Robledo (Maboumou Alassane 64'), Emmanuel Alaribe, Eduardo Blancas (Javier Mariona 80'), Jerry Desdunes

Unused Substitutes: Ashkanov Apollon, Erick Gonzalez, Jimmie Villalobos, Denzil Smith

Stats: Shots: 7, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 2, Fouls: 17, Corner Kicks: 3, Offsides: 2

