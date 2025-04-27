Orange County SC Falls 3-1 in Game 1 of the Jägermeister Cup

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC faced Las Vegas Lights FC in their debut match for the USL Jägermeister Cup. Despite fierce efforts from the Orange & Black, the team fell to Las Vegas 3-1.

Las Vegas opened up the scoring in the 14th' minute when Rory O'Driscoll scored on a right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. He was assisted by Christian Pinzón with a headed pass following a corner.

Ben Barjolo, who made his first start for the club, looked to answer on a run but was taken out by Makiek Howell just outside the box, resulting in a yellow card for the Las Vegas defender and a free kick for OC.

Las Vegas took a 2-0 lead in the 34' on a Christian Pinzón header from the center of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Valentin Noël with a cross.

In 45'+1 minute, Las Vegas fouled Mouhamadou War inside the box, and Cameron Dunbar converted the PK to put OC on the board before halftime.

A handball by Ryan Doghman in the penalty area in the 54' resulted in a goal by Johnny Rodriguez with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner just past a diving Colin Shutler.

Raiko Arozarena took out Lyam MacKinnon inside the box in the 78', MacKinnon went to the spot and his shot was saved by Arozarena. Bryce Jamison got the rebound and fired a shot on target, but Arozarena was able to knock it away.

In the 90' minute, OCSC subbed on 17-year-old Gavin Karam for his professional debut. Karam showcased skill and strength and held his own against Vegas' older, more physical players.

The match ended after four minutes of added injury time. The County Boys led in possession 55%, while Las Vegas held 45%. OCSC also had the majority of shots with 17 to Vegas' 5, with 7 of OC's shots being on target.

The Jägermeister Cup dream is not yet over for Orange County SC as they have three more group matches, the next being against Monterey Bay FC up north on May 31st.

OCSC is back for another home game at Championship Soccer Stadium on Saturday, May 3rd, for Star Wars Night. They will face Tulsa FC in what will be an out-of-this-world match. For more information and tickets, click HERE.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Gavin Karam 17-Year-Old from Newport Beach made his professional debut in the loss.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 1 0 1

LV 2 1 3

SCORING SUMMARY:

14' Rory O'Driscoll (assist Christian Pinzon.

34' Christian Pinzon

45'+3 Cameron Dunbar (PK)

56' Johnny Rodriguez (PK)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

90' +1 Yellow Card - Ousmane Sylla (OC)

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

22' Yellow Card - Maliek Howell (LV)

44' Yellow Card - Joe Gyau (LV)

65' Yellow Card - Johnny Rodriguez (LV)

73' Yellow Card - Raiko Arozarena (LV)

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Tom Brewitt [C], Koa Santos, Vuk Latinovich, Nicholas Benalcazar, Pedro Guimaraes (46' Ryan Doghman), Kevin Partida (90' Gavin Karam), Cameron Dunbar (57' Bryce Jamison), Chris Hegardt (71' Ousmane Sylla), Mouhamadou War, Benjamin Barjolo (57' Lyam MacKinnon)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Ashton Miles, Daniel Garcia, Oliver Kurnik

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 55% | Shots: 17 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 1 | Fouls: 18 | Offsides: 0 |

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC LINEUP:

Raiko Arozarena (GK); Joseph-Claude Gyau (71' Shawn Smart), Johnny Rodriguez, Maliek Howell, Rory O'Driscol (17' Christopher Pearson), Christian Pinzon, Valentin Noel (77' Vaughn Covil), Gennaro Nigro, Patrick Leal, Elias Gärtig, Younes Boudadi

Unused subs: Carver Miller (GK); Jack Singer, Nighte Pickering, Turner Humphrey, Edison Azcona,

Head Coach: Antonio Nocerino

Possession: 45% | Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 20 | Offsides: 1 |

Orange County SC v. Las Vegas Lights FC

2025 USL Jäger meister Cup | Round 1 - Game 1

Date: April 26, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine, CA

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.