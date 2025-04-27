San Antonio FC Defeats Phoenix Rising FC 1-0

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







PHOENIX - San Antonio FC opened its USL Jägermeister Cup slate with a 1-0 win at Phoenix Rising FC Saturday.

SAFC put on a gritty defensive performance in the first half before finding its rhythm after halftime to push for the opening goal. The difference maker came in the 63rd minute as Juan Agudelo chested a ball down in the box and turned to fire it into the low corner for his first goal of the season.

The San Antonio defense held Phoenix without a shot on target for the duration the match, recording its third clean sheet of the season.

SAFC will continue its group-stage play on Wednesday, June 25 when it hosts Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Scoring Summary:

SA: Juan Agudelo (Assisted by Nicky Hernandez) 63'

Next Up

San Antonio FC resumes league play next Saturday, May 3, traveling to face Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. The 10th anniversary season is presented by Toyota.

Postgame Notes:

SAFC sits at 1-0-0 in the Jägermeister Cup, currently in second place in the Group 2 standings.

San Antonio evens the all-time series with Phoenix at 7-7-3, avenging its first loss of the season earlier this month.

Forward Juan Agudelo scored his first goal of the season, becoming San Antonio's ninth different scorer.

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez provided his first assist of the season.

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani made his first professional start in the match, also recording his first clean sheet and the team's third this year.

Defender Shannon Gomez made his first appearance this season, playing 77 minutes.

SAFC Starting XI: Daniel Namani, Shannon Gomez (Nelson Flores Blanco 77'), Mitchell Taintor (Captain), Mohamed Omar, Juan Osorio, Nicky Hernandez, Luke Haakenson (Jorge Hernandez 76'), Lucio Berron, Dmitrii Erofeev (Alex Greive 84'), Diogo Pacheco (Andres Paredes 76'), Juan Agudelo

Substitutions Not Used: Alex Crognale, Richard Sanchez, Almir Soto

Disciplinary Summary:

SA: Yellow Card (Mitchell Taintor) 16'

SA: Yellow Card (Juan Osorio) 77'

SA: Yellow Card (Dmitrii Erofeev) 84'

SA: Yellow Card (Alex Greive) 90+3'

Quotes:

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa

(On the win)

"It feels good. Everyone's happy, players and staff. Today has a special flavor, as well. Some of the guys that haven't played during the season had the opportunity to play, and I'm really happy and pleased with the performance tonight."

(On different guys getting minutes in the match)

"That was the message since the beginning. Some guys are going to play more than others, but make sure everyone is ready when they get the call, ready to perform, and I believe today was awesome, especially for Danny [Namani] and Shannon [Gomez]. They got their first minutes of the season tonight, and they did really well."

(On the team defending as a group)

"Today, we looked great as a group. We came back to our principles, and we defended in a block, and then when they played the ball back, we defended from the block high so that was a good performance by everybody as a team."

Goalkeeper Daniel Namani

(On making his first professional start)

"Just overwhelmed with joy, and there's a lot of emotion into it, a lot of hard work in training, and I'm just very fortunate and blessed that the staff and coaches thought I was ready for this match."

(On the team's defensive play)

"We were really well organized in the back. Everybody had each other's backs, so I'm just really there to help guide them and with them doing the gritty work and the dirty work, it makes my job a lot easier, so it's a big shoutout to them. They did their job really well tonight.

Forward Juan Agudelo

(On scoring the game-winning goal)

"Hard-fought game, and the vibes are high. I thought we played very well defensively, and it felt good to be the person that rewarded the team for their effort. It was a great ball by Nicky and a lot of push and encouragement from teammates to shoot the ball, and it went in, 1-0 against a tough opponent away."

# # SanAntonioFC.com # #

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.