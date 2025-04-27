Phoenix Rising Falls 1-0 in USL Jägermeister Cup Opener Against San Antonio FC at Phoenix Rising Stadium

April 27, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release









San Antonio FC's Sebastian Osorio versus Phoenix Rising FC's Hope Avayevu

(Phoenix Rising FC) San Antonio FC's Sebastian Osorio versus Phoenix Rising FC's Hope Avayevu(Phoenix Rising FC)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising conceded just four shots, but it was just enough for visiting San Antonio FC to capitalize on as Rising fell 1-0 in its USL Jägermeister Cup opener on April 26 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

"I feel for the boys because they work very hard," Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "They give us everything we ask of them. At this moment it's a little bit of a struggle, but it's a great struggle to go through. Some teams, you need it, but we're going to get out on the other side stronger."

The match marked Rising's first-ever match in USL Jägermeister Cup play. Currently sitting in sixth place in Group 2 after the first match week, Rising have another chance to pick up three points and climb the group table when it hosts New Mexico United in the cup competition May 31 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

Turning the Page

While Rising remains hungry for its first home victory, and second win of the 2025 season, it knows Saturday's match served as a break from league play. That it has a chance to rebound and put the weekend behind them quickly.

"The game, it's already passed," midfielder Carl Sainté said. "We have to keep our heads up and trust the process and I think everything will work out."

Kah's squad now has a week to prepare for its return to league play, with a trip to Colorado Springs to face the reigning league champions. After that, it hosts MLS side Houston Dynamo in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 action before closing the week on the road against New Mexico United on May 10.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SA - Juan Agudelo (Nicky Hernández), 63rd minute: After receiving the ball in the center of the box, Juan Agudelo spun and used his right foot to strike the ball into the bottom-left corner of the net.

Notes

-Saturday marked Rising's first-ever match in USL Jägermeister Cup play.

-Additionally, it was Rising's second match against San Antonio FC of 2025.

-With a 90-minute effort, defender Collin Smith has now played 90 minutes in all but one of Rising's nine matches in all competitions.

-Rising took home a result in three of its five matches in April.

-Next in USL Jägermeister Cup play, Rising will host New Mexico United on May 31.

Next Game

Rising next hits the road to face reigning USL Championship title holders Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at 6:00 p.m. (PT) May 3 at Weidner Field. Broadcast coverage will be available on AZFS and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Radio coverage will be provided on Rising Radio (team socials).

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.