Miami FC Looking for Revenge and Their Third Straight Win against the Tampa Bay Rowdies

April 28, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC will be battling for their third straight win of the season against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday night. The game will be a rematch of a game from a couple of weeks ago, one in which the Rowdies would take it in a close 2-1 contest.

Miami FC kept things rolling last week against a strong North Carolina FC team after a dominant first half. The club took a quick 2-0 lead in the first half, a lead that would prove to be too much for North Carolina FC despite a late goal in stoppage time at the end of the first half.

Miami FC has slowly but surely begun to find their rhythm these past two weeks. In the last two contests for the club, the name of the game was establishing a lead early on in the match and forcing the opponent to play from behind for the extent of the game. This enables Miami FC to slow the game down tremendously and focus on keeping the other team in uncomfortable situations.

Miami FC will be making the short road trip to Tampa in order to take on an underperforming Tampa Bay Rowdies team who currently sits at 1-5-0 on the season. The Rowdies one win on the season came against Miami FC on March 22, a game that the club wishes they could have back.

Miami FC needs to emphasize what has been working so well for them in the previous weeks. Focusing on a strong offensive attack while prioritizing good shot selections and clean ball movement could carry Miami FC to yet another win. Defensively, limiting fouls to the best of their abilities and helping take pressure off of Goalkeeper Bill Hamid should ensure the win.

Hamid has had back to back games now of 4 or more saves, an impressive feat for the veteran. However, Miami FC needs to help him out defensively by limiting the Rowdies shot attempts overall. In the last matchup between the two teams, the Rowdies out shot Miami FC 14-6.

Kickoff will commence on Saturday, April 26th at 7:30 PM. at Al Lang Stadium.

