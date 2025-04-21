Make It 6 Straight for Miami FC U20 as They Take Down Hollywood FC Academy in a Close One

April 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - Miami FC U20 keeps the win streak alive as they beat Hollywood FC Academy in a tight 1-0 match. In what was the closest game of the season for the club, Miami FC's ability to remain calm and play at their own pace certainly played a role in winning this one.

Miami FC continued to show why they're the team to beat after a remarkable performance on all levels of the game. The match was anchored by a great defensive outing, keeping Hollywood FC Academy off the scoresheet the entire morning.

The key defensively was Miami FC's ability to keep Hollywood FC Academy on their toes and out of scoring position. By doing so Miami FC was able to generate opportunities on the offensive side of things that ultimately ended up being the deciding factor.

Miami FC didn't see the major production offensively as most are used to given the previous weeks. However, what we did see was how the offense continued to persevere throughout the entire match and not give up when things didn't look great at times.

Forward Alexander Naranjo would be Miami FC's saving grace in this one as his lone goal would ultimately ice the game to end it in regulation. Naranjo's goal this morning officially puts him at 5 on the season and places him atop for the team leader in goals scored.

Naranjo has been great all season for the club, helping put Miami FC atop the Florida South Zone 1 Conference. The team has 24 goals in just 6 games, 16 of which coming from just 4 players. The future is bright for this young south florida squad.

Miami FC U20 will prepare for their next opponent in the coming week, a talented Empire SC team looking for their second win of the season. More information on that matchup to come in the following days.

Kickoff will commence on Sunday, April 27th at 7 PM at Weston Regional Park #2.

