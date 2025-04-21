Orange County SC Squares off vs. Las Vegas Lights in Jägermeister Cup Match

April 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Join us at the Champ for a 2025 Jägermeister Cup match on April 26th, when Orange County SC plays Las Vegas Lights in their first appearance in a new in-season cup competition.

Established in 2024, exclusively with League One clubs, the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup features all 38 professional USL Championship and League One clubs competing in a World Cup-style tournament throughout the regular season. The 2025 tournament represents a significant milestone for domestic soccer, as it marks the first time a U.S. soccer league has established its own interleague cup.

OCSC is in Group 1 with AV ALTA FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Oakland Roots SC, Sacramento Republic FC, and Spokane Velocity FC.

2025 Jägermeister Cup Schedule:

4/26 - Las Vegas Lights FC at OCSC

5/31 - OCSC at Monterey Bay FC Union

6/28 - Sacramento Republic FC at OCSC

7/26 - OCSC at Oakland Roots SC

