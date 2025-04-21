All About the Jägermeister Cup

April 21, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

The Riverhounds have a new trophy to set their sights on, and the first step toward it comes this week.

In a sport where clubs contesting multiple competitions at once is commonplace, from domestic leagues to Club World Cups to something called the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup - it was real, look it up! -USL Championship clubs this year get to add the USL Jägermeister Cup to their dance card with very real prizes to the winning side.

This is the second year of the competition, which last year was limited to USL League One teams and won by the Northern Colorado Hailstorm. This year, all professional teams in USL will take part, bringing the total number of entrants to 38 teams who will try to claim the title.

The new competition begins this weekend when the Hounds travel to face Detroit City FC at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 26.

