Miami FC Picks up their First Win of the Season After a Hot First Half

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







MIAMI - Miami FC is heading back home with their first win of the season after a fast start against San Antonio FC. Miami FC was able to find the back of the net twice in the first half each within 3 minutes of each other to win this one 2-1 in regulation. The momentum of their U.S. Open Cup Tournament win over Inter Miami CF II certainly carried over in this one.

Miami FC may have finally found their groove in what was the most complete game of the season on all levels. From a strong offense, taking great shots and creating great opportunities, to a relentless defense, constantly making San Antonio FC take contested shots and never allowing them to get into rhythm.

Goalkeeper Bill Hamid had himself a night. Hamid had a season high 5 saves in the contest, an absolute brick wall all night in net for Miami FC. San Antonio FC had 13 shots all game and 6 shots on goal, Miami FC did a great job not allowing them to capitalize on certain looks they had, especially late in the game.

Miami FC's offense flourished early on in this one as defenseman Daltyn Knutson was able to finish an absolute beauty in the 25th minute to give Miami FC an early 1-0 lead. Not much longer later Forward Francisco Bonfiglio was able to keep his early season success rolling as he found the back of the net in the 27th minute giving the club a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Besides a goal let up in the 65th minute to San Antonio FC's very own Alex Crognale, Miami FC's defense was completely lights out all match. Miami still needs to find a way to ease up on the fouls as they have been the storyline of the team all season. Saturday was no exception as the club racked up 20 team fouls and 7 yellow cards.

Nonetheless, a great late game stretch from the club kept San Antonio FC off the scoresheet and propelled Miami FC to the first win of the season in front of over 7,000 San Antonio FC fans. Overall a great team win and a true portrayal of how scary a consistent Miami FC team can be in the USL.

Miami FC will head to Indy next in hopes of continuing their hot streak and securing a Round 3 Open Cup win. Following the cup match, Miami FC will face North Carolina FC in league play on Saturday, April 19th at Pitbull Stadium at 7 PM. Tickets for this match are now on sale at miamifc.com/tickets.

