Phoenix Rising FC Names Abrazo Health, Arizona Sports Medicine Center as Exclusive Medical Provider

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC announced today its partnership with Abrazo Health and Arizona Sports Medicine Center (ASMC), naming them the club's Official and Exclusive Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Partner.

ASMC, a part of the Abrazo Health, will provide team physicians to serve as the club's doctors for physicals, check-ups, injury care, and gameday support.

"I've enjoyed watching the camaraderie with the team, players and coaches," said Dr. Charles Peterson, one of the founders of ASMC. "Whenever someone arrives, they go around the room, say hello with eye contact and shake hands. The players are also amazing with the fans, especially taking time with the kids to say hello and sign a jersey or a ball."

Based in Phoenix, Abrazo is one of Arizona's largest providers of health care and heart health services. It operates five acute-care hospitals, emergency services, and physician practices, as well as a cardiovascular specialty hospital at Thomas Road and 51st Avenue.

"I'm incredibly excited to be working with the physicians at ASMC/Abrazo," said Greg Spence, Rising's head athletic trainer. "Their reputation in the Valley is second to none, and our organization is already seeing the benefits of their high-quality care."

For more than 20 years, ASMC has delivered expert care to athletes at all levels. As team physicians for the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Chicago Cubs, ASMC brings decades of experience in treating and preventing sports injuries among elite athletes.

"Our team is dedicated to keeping athletes healthy and helping them perform at their best," said Cameron Davis, head team physician for Phoenix Rising FC. "We look forward to supporting Phoenix Rising throughout the season."

