Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Union Omaha

New Faces: SAFC and Union Omaha meet for the sides' first-ever match-up Tuesday in San Antonio's first fixture against a USL League One opponent. The two teams will also square off later in the season, when Omaha visits Toyota Field on June 28 for the USL Jägermeister Cup.

A Balanced Attack: Defender Alex Crognale scored San Antonio's opening goal last Saturday against Miami, becoming the seventh different scorer for SAFC so far this season. Jorge Hernandez and Luke Haakenson have both scored multiple goals for SAFC, with Hernandez leading the team with 3.

Hot Streak: SAFC has scored in its last 12 USL Championship matches, its longest run of games with a goal since a 15-match streak from September 2022 to April 2023.

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round - San Antonio FC at Union Omaha

Date: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Stadium : Caniglia Field, Omaha, NE

Where to Watch : Paramount+

San Antonio FC: 4-1-0 (12 pts; 1st place in USLC Western Conference)

Union Omaha: 1-2-0 (3 pts; 11th place in USL1)

