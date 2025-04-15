Loudoun United FC Knocked out Open Cup after Loss at Louisville

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Louisville, KY - Despite a late push, Loudoun United Football Club exit the U.S. Open Cup in the 3rd Round following a 2-1 loss to Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium.

Match Summary

Loudoun United Football Club exit the U.S. Open Cup following a 2-1 loss to Louisville City FC in the 3rd Round matchup at Lynn Family Stadium. The first half in Louisville, KY, began with scoring chances from both sides. Louisville's Ray Serrano tested the Loudoun back line early, recording a shot on target in the 9th minute of play that was kept out by Loudoun's Hugo Fauroux and Yanis Leerman. On the Loudoun side, it was Riley Bidois and Ben Mines who each had chances that went just wide of the Louisville net. In the 18th minute, Louisville's Adrien Pérez picked the pocket of Loudoun defender Jacob Erlandson and caught Hugo Fauroux out of position for an open goal, giving Louisville a 1-0 lead early on. Loudoun recorded their first shot on target with a beautiful strike by Tommy McCabe, but an even better save by Louisville's goalkeeper Damian Las. Then, 10 minutes after their first goal, Louisville's Sam Gleadle found his way past the Loudoun back line and doubled the lead with a shot inside the box that just snuck by goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux; giving Louisville City FC a 2-0 lead in the 28th minute of play. Despite seven shots and 66% possession in the first half, Loudoun United would head into halftime down 2-0.

The second half began with another back-and-forth battle with both sides testing their opposing goalkeepers early on. Loudoun's Riley Bidois put another great shot on frame, but it was Louisville's goalkeeper Damian Las who made an acrobatic diving save to keep the Red-and-White scoreless in the 58th minute of play. Hugo Fauroux made multiple great saves of his own to keep Loudoun United in the fight, and in the 90th minute of play, Abdellatif Aboukoura, who subbed on in the 65th minute, cut their deficit in half with a tap-in goal assisted by Zach Ryan. Even with a strong second half finish, Loudoun United fell to Louisville City 2-1 at Lynn Family Stadium, and their 2025 U.S. Open Cup run comes to an end.

Notes

Abdellatif Aboukoura scores his sixth goal of the season across all competitions.

Loudoun United FC hosts Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC this Saturday, April 19th, for a USL Championship matchup.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.