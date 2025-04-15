LouCity Tops Loudoun - Again - to Advance in U.S. Open Cup

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC congratulates Sam Gleadle on his goal

Louisville City FC survived a late scare to defeat Loudoun United FC, 2-1, Tuesday night at Lynn Family Stadium and advance from the Third Round of the 110th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

LouCity's Open Cup run began at a sprinter's pace, with the team showing little rust from a nine-day layoff. The boys in purple bagged two first-half goals before Loudoun pulled one back late.

"I thought in the first half we were really strong," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "But I thought in the second half we kind of took our foot off the gas... Ultimately this tournament is about advancing, and we did that tonight."

The win was LouCity's second this season over Loudoun, which in league play holds the USL Championship's best record. Louisville also defeated Loudoun 2-0 on March 22. The two sides will meet twice more this season, both at Loudoun.

Up next in the U.S. Open Cup, 16 teams from Major League Soccer will enter the tournament, joining LouCity and 15 other surviving Third Round clubs. Round of 32 games will take place on Tuesday, May 6, and Wednesday, May 7.

"That's the magic of the cup, isn't it?" forward Sam Gleadle said of the chance to see MLS competition. "I think that we have a belief that we can beat anybody in any tournament we play in... (With) that belief in ourselves and our ability, it doesn't matter who we play. We're excited for it."

The draw will take place at 9:15 a.m. Thursday, April 17, live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy" program.

En route to handing Loudoun only its second loss of the year, LouCity was off and running in the 18th minute Tuesday when Adrien Perez pounced on a United turnover at the back for his third goal of the 2025 campaign. Gleadle doubled the lead, marking his first start of the season with a tally in the 28th minute.

"I always just try to add the pace, the runs in behind, the resilient press - just a lot of work rate," Gleadle said. It was the 29-year-old's first goal since July 27, 2024, and his fourth overall since he joined the club ahead of the 2024 season.

Despite looking uncomfortable for most of the game, Loudoun made things interesting late. After a failed LouCity clearance, Loudoun's Zach Ryan played the ball square for Abdellatif Aboukoura to tap it home from close range in the 90th minute, cutting the host side's lead in half. But the visitors couldn't pull even in stoppage time.

"I thought in the second half we started to fatigue when we really shouldn't be the one that's fatigued," Cruz said, noting that Loudoun traveled to Tampa Bay over the weekend while LouCity's was off. "I felt that's why (Loudoun) created opportunities the way that they did (in the second half)."

The game's late stages included a notable return to action for LouCity's Jake Morris. The 26-year-old wingback had yet to see the field in 2025 due to injury. He entered the match in the 84th minute.

LouCity remains the only team undefeated team in the USL Championship. In six games across competitions, City has a 4-0-2 record. The club also remains unblemished in its opening game in the U.S. Open Cup having never failed to advance from its opening round in the competition.

LouCity will return to USL Championship regular season action this Saturday with a road trip to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7:30 p.m.

The boys in purple will then come home to Lynn Family Stadium for another cup competition, the newly expanded USL Jägermeister Cup, on Saturday, April 26. LouCity will host the Richmond Kickers of USL League One in the club's first-ever game in the tournament.

The game is College Night at Lynn Family Stadium. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a $2 happy hour featuring beer and Pepsi products. After the final whistle, the festivities will continue with silent disco and party games in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone. As always, student tickets for LouCity games are just $8.

For tickets and more information, visit loucity.com/collegenight.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Loudoun United FC

Date: April 15, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: 55 degrees, clear skies

Attendance: 2,642

Scoring

Louisville City FC (2, 0, 2)

Loudoun United FC (0, 1, 0)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

18' Adrien Perez

28' Sam Gleadle (Amadou Dia)

Loudoun United FC:

90' Abdellatif Aboukoura (Zach Ryan)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 13 - Amadou Dia (59', 15 - Manny Perez), 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Arturo Ordóñez, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden (84', 3 - Jake Morris), 31 - Kevon Lambert (72', 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr.), 17 - Taylor Davila (45', 11 - Niall McCabe), 16 - Adrien Perez (59', 25 - Jansen Wilson), 7 - Ray Serrano, 23 - Sam Gleadle

Subs not used: 12 - Danny Faundez; 9 - Phillip Goodrum

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Loudoun United FC: 23 - Hugo Fauroux; 6 - Kwame Awuah (79', 13 - Alex Nagy), 24 - Jacob Erlandson (85', 55 - Josh Erlandson), 5 - Yanis Leerman, 17 - Pedro Santos, 3 - Keegan Tingey, 4 - Tommy McCabe (c) (65', 11 - Abdellatif Aboukoura), 20 - Ben Mines (66', 8 - Moses Nyeman), 10 - Florian Valot, 7 - Wesley Leggett (65', 14 - Zach Ryan), 15 - Riley Bidois

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Jack; 88 - Aaron Hurge

Head coach: Ryan Martin

Stats Summary: Louisville City FC / Loudoun United FC

Shots: 11 / 15

Shots on Goal: 5 / 5

Expected goals: 1.69 / 1.69

Possession: 36.2% / 63.8%

Fouls: 23 / 16

Offside: 0 / 0

Corner Kicks: 1 / 2

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

32' Taylor Davila (yellow)

43' Adrien Perez (yellow)

79' Sam Gleadle (yellow)

Loudoun United FC:

33' Tommy McCabe (yellow)

78' Yanis Leerman (yellow)

Referee: Elvis Osmanovic

