New Mexico United Announces Signing of Goalkeeper Ford Parker

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United is excited to announce the signing of goalkeeper Ford Parker. Parker played for New Mexico United in 2022-2023, making six appearances and earning two clean sheets.

Parker played college soccer at the University of New Mexico and the University of California Irvine, and in USL League 2 with the Albuquerque Sol. Following his time with United, Parker played one season with South Georgia Tormenta FC.

