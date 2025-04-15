New Mexico United Announces Signing of Goalkeeper Ford Parker
April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release
New Mexico United is excited to announce the signing of goalkeeper Ford Parker. Parker played for New Mexico United in 2022-2023, making six appearances and earning two clean sheets.
Parker played college soccer at the University of New Mexico and the University of California Irvine, and in USL League 2 with the Albuquerque Sol. Following his time with United, Parker played one season with South Georgia Tormenta FC.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2025
- New Mexico United Announces Signing of Goalkeeper Ford Parker - New Mexico United
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC at Union Omaha - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club and Lexington High School Soccer Community Team up to Expand Soccer Opportunities for High School Athletes - Lexington Sporting Club
- Open Cup Preview: Rowdies at Naples - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico United Stories
- New Mexico United Announces Signing of Goalkeeper Ford Parker
- New Mexico United Bests North Carolina FC in Dramatic Fashion, Amang Scores Winner in Debut
- New Mexico United & UNM Athletics Announce Creation of "Fans against Hunger" Initiative to Fight Hunger in New Mexico
- Road Trip: New Mexico United & AXCES Research Group Announce Fan Bus Trip to El Paso
- It's Time to Hit the Links Foot Golf at Sandia Resort & Casino Golf Club Is Back