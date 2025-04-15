FC Tulsa Set for U.S. Open Cup Clash with Phoenix Rising, MLS Side Awaits Winner

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa battles for a shot at Major League Soccer competition this Wednesday night as it hosts Phoenix Rising FC in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT at Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium, with live coverage available on Paramount+.

GAME INFORMATION

FC Tulsa (3-2-0, 9 points) vs. Phoenix Rising FC (1-3-2, 5 points)

Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Hurricane Soccer & Track Stadium - Tulsa, Okla.

7 p.m. CT | Paramount+

Tickets for the contest are available here, with the club offering exclusive field-side seats for the match. It will also carry multiple food options, including the University of Tulsa's Hurricane Grill Food Truck.

Both sides are gearing up for a high-stakes rematch after FC Tulsa bested Rising with a dramatic, late winner from Alex Dalou in a 1-0 season-opening victory. FC Tulsa advanced through the tournament with a 1-0 win over Tulsa Athletic and a 3-1 road victory at Forward Madison FC. Entering with a 3-2-0 league record, Tulsa meets a Phoenix side searching for form at 1-3-2, joining the Open Cup as an automatic qualifier.

FC Tulsa is looking to make back-to-back appearances in the Round of 16, aiming to build on last year's Third Round win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC before facing Sporting Kansas City. The club has yet to host an MLS side, with past defeats to FC Dallas in 2017 and 2022 (2-1) and Sporting Kansas City this past U.S. Open Cup (4-0). Trailing Phoenix Rising FC, 5-6-3 in its franchise series, Wednesday also provides the chance for an equalizer.

With a win, FC Tulsa would carry a 50/50 chance to host an MLS side at ONEOK Field for the first time in franchise history. Play would be scheduled for May 6 or 7.

Multi-score opportunities have been minimal for FC Tulsa early this season, with its lone multi-goal attack coming against Forward Madison FC, 3-1, however, its calculated attack has held up against league foes. It enters the match coming off its most shot attempts (21) and Goals Expected (1.55) in a USL-C match this season, and will look to strike nylon in Tulsa.

Forward Taylor Calheira leads the charge across all competitions for FC Tulsa, posting goals in both U.S. Open Cup matches and its 1-0 win against Sacramento Republic FC - the club's first win against the side in 15 tries. It also carries the trendy backing of defender Owen Damm, who has scored in the club's past two competitions - at Forward Madison FC and at home against Oakland Roots SC.

