NCFC advances with comeback win over instate rival

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC reacts after a goal against Charlotte Independence

MATTHEWS, N.C. - North Carolina FC advances to the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after defeating Charlotte Independence, 3-1, on Tuesday, April 15, at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex.

Charlotte quickly grabbed a lead in the second half after Jon Bakero got past Akira Fitzgerald but the lead was short-lived.

In the 70', Oalex Anderson found the back of the net for his first goal of the season to get NCFC on the board and tie the game.

Rodrigo Da Costa netted his first goal of the season in the 73' to give NCFC the lead and completed his brace just three minutes later.

Match Notes:

Justin Malou and Akira Fitzgerald made their first starts of 2025.

Oalex Anderson scored his first goal of the 2025 season.

Rodrigo Da Costa netted a brace along with his first goal of the season.

Up Next:

NCFC returns to regular season play on Saturday, April 19, traveling down to South Florida to face Miami FC at 7 p.m. ET at FIU Pitbull Stadium. Miami currently sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference table at 1-4-0 (3 points). This match will be streamed on ESPN+.

Box Score

Score:

NCFC: 3

CLT: 1

Goals:

NCFC: O. Anderson - 70' (P. Dolabella), R. Da Costa - 73' (M. Maldonado), 76' (O. Anderson)

CLT: J. Bakero - 48'

Cautions:

NCFC: -

CLT: O. Ciss - 10', P. Ousmanou - 67', A. Sorenson - 90'+2', L. Alvarez - 90'+4'

Ejections:

NCFC: -

CLT: -

Venue (Location): Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, NC)

