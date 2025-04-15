Legion FC's Ronaldo Damus Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors

TAMPA, Fla. - Last Sunday was a notable one for Birmingham Legion FC as it secured its first win of 2025 via a 3-1 result against El Paso Locomotive FC. And for his efforts in that victory, forward Ronaldo Damus was named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 6, the league announced on Tuesday.

It marks the first such selection for the star striker since signing with Legion FC as he continued to put the ball in the back of the net over the weekend with a pair of goals to put his squad over the top.

"I always want to push myself for more," said Damus who now has team-high four goals for the season. "Personally, even if I score two goals, I always put it in my head that I can do more and that is the key to my success."

With Birmingham trailing 1-0 midway through the first half, Damus pulled the match back to all square in the 30th minute by timing his run perfectly to get on the end of an over-the-top ball from Stephen Turnbull, needing just one touch in the box to finish the job. The 25-year-old Haiti-native then completed his brace in the 61st minute by converting a penalty, courtesy of a drawn foul by Moses Mensah, that put Legion FC in front for good.

Detroit City FC forward Darren Smith was named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball with a two-minute brace off the bench in a 3-2 win over Phoenix Rising FC. The Championship's Player of the Week is selected by the USL National Media Panel, which is made up of representatives from each media market in the Championship.

USL Championship Team of the Week - Week 6

GK - Bill Hamid, Miami FC: The former United States international picked up his first USL Championship win since May 2023, as his five-save performance in San Antonio helped Miami pick up its first league win of the season.

D - Julian Bravo, Oakland Roots SC: In his second consecutive start for the Roots, Bravo helped Oakland to a 2-1 victory in Tulsa with 16 clearances, eight of 11 duels won and four recoveries.

D - Kalen Ryden, New Mexico United: With its home victory against North Carolina, the 34-year-old helped New Mexico to its third consecutive 1-0 victory. Ryden completed over 100 passes in a single match for the second time this season and ended the day with a 91% passing accuracy rate, six duels won, six clearances, six recoveries and two tackles won.

D - Daltyn Knutson, Miami FC: The former USL League One champion scored his first goal since his title-winning 2021 campaign with Union Omaha, providing Miami FC's opener in San Antonio on Saturday. The 28-year-old finished with a 63% passing accuracy rate, five clearances, and won all four of his duels.

M - Adrian Rebollar, Monterey Bay FC: The 25-year-old scored the opener in Monterey Bay's 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs, before going on to total seven duels won, two recoveries and an 82% passing accuracy rate.

M - Aaron Molloy, Charleston Battery: The 2024 USL Championship All-League First Team midfielder's first league goal of the season was a superb equalizer that helped Charleston register a 2-1 comeback victory against Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old added 12 recoveries, six duels won, five accurate long passes, two tackles won, and completed 90% of his 73 passes.

M - Jay Chapman, Detroit City FC: The former Canada international's first goal contribution for Detroit was the assist on Jeciel Cedeño's stoppage-time goal that capped off an insane three-goal comeback victory against Phoenix in the closing minutes. Chapman ended the day with four accurate long passes, three recoveries, three duels won and two completed dribbles.

M - Pedro Santos, Loudoun United FC: The veteran 36-year-old helped Loudoun tally its third consecutive win against Tampa Bay, winning the penalty that reigning USL Championship Player of the Month Abdellatif Aboukoura went on to convert in the 69th minute. In Loudoun's 2-1 victory in St. Petersburg, Santos totaled seven duels won, six accurate crosses, six recoveries, three tackles won and a 71% passing accuracy rate.

F - Wolfgang Prentice, Oakland Roots SC: The longtime Roots midfielder powered Oakland to its first win of the season through his second professional brace. Through 72 minutes of Oakland's 2-1 victory in Tulsa, Prentice recorded five duels won, four recoveries, two chances created and two fouls won.

F - Ronaldo Damus, Birmingham Legion FC: The reigning USL Championship title-winner is enjoying the best start to a season in his decorated career, as the Haiti international is up to four goals through his first five matches after his brace in Birmingham's 3-1 comeback victory against El Paso. Damas completed 80% of his passes and totaled four duels won, two completed dribbles, two recoveries and two fouls won.

F - Darren Smith, Detroit City FC: Coming off the bench for the first time this season, the first-year Detroit forward made the most of his 30 minutes on the pitch. The South African registered a two-minute brace - the 12th of his career - to kick off Detroit's remarkable three-goal comeback victory in Phoenix.

Coach - Gastón Maddoni, Miami FC: The first-year Miami head coach picked up his first USL Championship victory on Saturday, downing then-Western Conference leaders San Antonio FC, 2-1, in what was Miami's third consecutive victory against SAFC.

Bench: Colin Shutler (OC), Bolu Akinyode (MIA), Grayson Doody (OC), Juan David Torres (CHS), Hope Avayevu (PHX), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Jeciel Cedeño (DET)

