Hope Avayevu Makes USL Championship Team of the Week 6

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







Phoenix Rising midfielder Hope Avayevu has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week bench for Week 6, USL announced Tuesday. Avayevu picked up his fourth goal contribution of the season, notching a second goal of 2025 against Detroit City FC on April 12.

Avayevu's goal--a curling, right-footed strike from the top left side of the box--capped off a frentic Rising attack that put the hosts up 2-0. With the goal, Avayevu (2G, 2A) matched forward Ihsan Sacko (1G, 3A) for the team lead in goal contributions.

In addition to his goal, the midfielder led all Rising players with two chances created in 78 minutes on Saturday. The selection marks Avayevu's second to the USL Championship Team of the Week. The midfielder made Team of the Week 2 after picking up two assists against El Paso Locomotive FC on March 15.

Avayevu and Rising next take the field in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup against FC Tulsa at 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, April 16, at Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.