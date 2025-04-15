Detroit City FC Begins 2025 US Open Cup Play Tomorrow Night at Keyworth Stadium

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club will enter the 2025 edition of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup this Wednesday evening, facing USL League One side Westchester SC. Kickoff of this Third Round tie from Keyworth Stadium is set for 7 p.m. and the match will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Le Rouge enters this match after scoring three goals in the last five minutes to defeat Phoenix Rising FC 3-2. Two crosses from Rhys Williams found Darren Smith in the box, and Smith's two goals leveled the game. Jeciel Cedeño, scoring in the 90th minute, sealed the victory for Detroit City.

This will be Detroit City's eighth appearance in the US Open Cup. Last season, the club reached the Round of 16, which is the farthest it has ever advanced in the competition. After securing a 1-0 victory over Michigan Stars in the third round, Le Rouge traveled to Houston to face the defending champions, Houston Dynamo FC, in the Round of 32. In a back-and-forth match where DCFC rallied from a 2-0 deficit, Le Rouge equalized and forced extra time with a Maxi Rodriguez goal in the 83rd minute. After playing through extra time without any goals, Detroit City emerged victorious in a penalty shootout, with goalkeeper Carlos Saldaña converting the decisive penalty, beating Houston 10-9 on penalties. Detroit would then face fellow USL Championship side Indy Eleven in the Round of 16 but fell 3-0.

Over the competition's 111-year history, two teams from Detroit have reached the US Open Cup Final. Holley Carburetor FC hosted the final in 1927 at the University of Detroit Stadium but lost to Fall River FC from Massachusetts 7-0. Similarly, Detroit Chrysler FC reached the Open Cup Final in 1941 but was defeated by Pawtucket FC from Rhode Island on an aggregate score of 8-5.

Westchester SC is in the midst of its inaugural season. The Westchester, New York-based club currently sits at 1-1-1 in USL League One. In its most recent match, Westchester lost to AV Alta 2-0.

Westchester SC comes into this match having already played in two US Open Cup matches. Westchester began their cup run on March 18th in the First Round with a 1-0 road victory over NPSL side FC Motown. Juan Obregón would pick up the match's only goal off an 81st-minute penalty. The Second Round saw Westchester take on EPSL side New York Pancyprian-Freedoms, a match that the USL League One side won 3-2. Three goals in the first half would be enough to hold off a New York second-half comeback and saw Westchester advance to the Third Round.

Le Rouge returns to league play at Keyworth Stadium this Saturday for an Eastern Conference battle with Rhode Island FC. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. Tickets for all Detroit City matches are available at www.detcityfc.com/tickets.

