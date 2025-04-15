Da'vian Kimbrough Called up to Mexico's U16s

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Last week, the Mexican Football Federation announced the 22-man roster for the U16 team that will compete in the 51st edition of the Montaigu Tournament. Republic FC forward Da'vian Kimbrough will join the team for the competition in France from April 14 to 21. The 15-year-old Sacramento native is just one of two players on the roster representing an American club.

The Montaigu Tournament is an under-16 competition that features national teams from around the globe and has historically featured some of the most famous footballers, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Kylian Mbappé. Kimbrough and the U16 team began group play against Portugal earlier today, and will face off with England on April 17 and Japan on April 19.

This is Da'vian's ninth call up to the youth ranks of Mexico's national team. Last November he featured for the U16s in several international friendlies and scored the opening goal in a 1-1 draw against the United States. His most recent international competition was in March 2024, when he helped Mexico's U16 team reach the semifinals of the Mallorca Cup with a four-goal, three-assist performance in the final group stage match.

After being named to Republic FC's first two gameday rosters of the 2025 season, Kimbrough was invited to join the U.S. U-15 Men's Youth National Team training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he was the only player representing a USL Championship club. Since becoming the youngest professional player in American soccer in August 2023, he has made four appearances for the first team, while also training and competing with the club's academy. He primarily plays up three age groups with the U-19 squad and in 17 academy appearances this season, he has scored 15 goals and added five assists.

Tomorrow night, Republic FC will enter the 2025 U.S. Open Cup with a Third Round match against Open Division winner El Farolito. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still available at SacRepublicFC.com/Tickets. The match will also be broadcast live on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.