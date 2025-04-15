Open Cup Preview: Rowdies at Naples

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

This Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rowdies match up against a new in-state foe as they travel to take on USL League One newcomers FC Naples in the Third Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Rowdies enter this year's edition of the Open Cup in the Third Round based on their finish in last season's USL Championship standings. Naples has already played two rounds in this year's Open Cup, knocking off Sarasota Paradise 2-1 in the First Round and the Little Rock Rangers 3-0 in the Second Round. The winner of Wednesday's Open Cup clash will advance to the Round of 32 to be played on May 6 or 7.

Wednesday's Open Cup bout will only be the second match at the helm for Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman, who took over late last week ahead of the club's Home Opener at Al Lang Stadium.

"For me, it's an opportunity to move forward in a cup competition against a team that are going to be significantly motivated to turnover a neighbor on their doorstep in their own backyard," said Coleman. "We have to walk toward those opportunities and not shy away from them."

With an Open Cup match on Wednesday in Naples and a showdown versus last year's USL Championship Players' Shield winner Louisville City FC this Saturday back at Al Lang Stadium, the Rowdies won't have much time out on the training ground to work on implementing any changes Coleman and the technical staff have in mind. For now, the focus is on putting on the best performance possible to find results.

"Once we get through these next two games, then we can start to think about who we are moving forward and get into that process," said Coleman. "But we're certainly going to be a team that wants to have the ball and works hard to get it back when we give it away. At the same time, we have to respect what's been done before we have the time and the space to change what we think needs to be changed."

Brother Against Brother

Wednesday's Open Cup match will pit brother against brother as longtime Rowdies midfielder Leo Fernandes is set to line up against his younger brother Gustavo, who has appeared in six matches for Naples so far this year.

The passion for soccer runs deep for the Fernandes family. Leo is the oldest of four brothers who all played NCAA Division I or professionally, and their father also played professionally in Brazil.

"We're just going to enjoy it," said the elder Fernandes brother. "It's going to be fun for the family. It's what our parents always wanted, for us to play in the pros. Now we're going to play against each other. We've always worked out and played together in the offseason, but it always gets competitive no matter what we do. Wednesday will be just like that."

Scouting Naples

Naples has had a storybook start to their inaugural season so far. Unbeaten through their first six league matches with four wins and four clean sheets, Naples currently sits at the top of the USL League One standings. Naples striker Karsen Henderlong leads the club and the league with five goals and also bagged a goal in the Open Cup win over Sarasota Paradise.

Rowdies Availability Report 

OUT:  Nick Moon

QUESTIONABLE: Blake Bodily, Lewis Hilton

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Third Round

Tampa Bay Rowdies at FC Naples

Wednesday, April 16, 7 p.m. ET 

Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Naples, FL 

2025 League Records: 

Rowdies: 1W-4L-0D, 3pts, 9th East (1-3-0 on the road) 

Naples: 4W-0L-2D, 14 pts, 1st USL League One (3-2-0 at home) 

Tune In:  Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

