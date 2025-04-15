Rhode Island FC Advances to Fourth Round of U.S. Open Cup

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release









Rhode Island FC with possession vs. Portland Hearts of Pine in the U.S. Open Cup

(Rhode Island FC) Rhode Island FC with possession vs. Portland Hearts of Pine in the U.S. Open Cup(Rhode Island FC)

LEWISTON, Maine - In a tight, physical matchup, Rhode Island FC held on to a narrow 2-1 win against USL League One expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine on Tuesday, delivering the young club its first-ever loss in the historic tournament and advancing to the Fourth Round for the first time in club history. A pair of first-half goals and a resilient second-half defensive effort powered the Ocean State club to its first-ever Open Cup victory in dramatic fashion as it left Lewiston High School with its second-straight win.

Portland Hearts of Pine were the first to test the goal in the 31st minute when Ollie Wright forced a diving save from Jackson Lee with a long-range free kick from more than 25 yards out. The save was the first of the 2025 season for Lee, who made his 12th career start for the club.

Nine minutes later, Rhode Island FC punished Portland for the missed chance when Amos Shapiro-Thompson controlled the ball at the top of the 18-yard box, finding Aldair Sanzhez down the left wing. Taking the ball into open space, Sanchez sent a dangerous ball across the face of goal that found a wide-open Clay Holstad at the back post, who took the ball out of the air with his right foot and slotted home a one-time finish to give the visitors the lead.

The Ocean State club doubled the advantage just three minutes later when Frank Nodarse opened his 2025 account with a low first-time shot inside the box. After Portland struggled to clear RIFC's long-range free kick, Nodarse took advantage of a miscued defensive header and buried a left-footed shot through traffic to make it 2-0.

Portland eventually got on the board in the second half, capitalizing on a counter-attacking move in the 65th minute when Titus Washington got on the end of a long ball and took off down the left wing. Lining a low shot from the top of the 18-yard box, Washington beat an outstretched Lee at the near post to make it a one-goal game.

While both teams exchanged red cards in the final 20 minutes of a dramatic second half, neither could find the back of the net as the Ocean State Club held on for a 2-1 win. In the final minute of second-half stoppage time, Lee confirmed the win with a full-stretch diving stop to deny Nathaniel James' powerful strike, sending RIFC into the Fourth Round for the first time in club history.

Following the win, Rhode Island FC will learn its Fourth Round opponent on Thursday, April 18 via the U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round draw. The draw will stream live on Thursday's edition of CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy program at 9:15 a.m. Fourth Round games will take place on May 6-7. Hosting and broadcast details will follow Thursday's draw.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will return to USL Championship action when it travels to Detroit City FC on Saturday, April 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. from Keyworth Stadium on NESN+ and ESPN+.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

RI - Clay Holstad (Aldair Sanchez), 34th minute: Holstad buries Sanchez's cross at the back post. POR 0, RI 1

RI - Frank Nodarse, 37th minute: Nodarse cleans up a miscued clearance with a low shot from inside the box. POR 0, RI 2

POR - Titus Washington (Michel Poon-Angeron), 65th minute: Washington completes a counter-attack with a clean finish at the near post. POR 1, RI 2

ADDITIONAL NOTES

The game marked Rhode Island FC's first-ever win in the U.S. Open Cup, and its first stretch of back-to-back wins in 2025.

Rhode Island FC has scored multiple goals in the first half three times this season, including both of the last two games. All seven of RIFC's goals this season have been scored in the first half, and six of those goals have been scored within the last 11 minutes of the half.

Clay Holstad's goal was his second in as many games, and his second of 2025. He is the first player to register goals in back-to-back games this season.

Aldair Sanchez's assist was the first of his Rhode Island FC career.

Frank Nodarse's goal was his first of 2025, and the seventh of his RIFC career.

Goalkeeper Jackson Lee made his first start of 2025, and 12th of his RIFC career. Lee made four saves, including a vital last-minute stop deep into second-half stoppage time, to secure the win.

In the 78th minute, Karifa Yao was shown a second yellow card and was sent off. Yao will be unavailable for selection in RIFC's Fourth Round game.

Joe Brito, Amos Shapiro-Thompson and Zachary Herivaux all made their first starts of 2025 in the win.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Frank Nodarse

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.