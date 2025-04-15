Lexington Sporting Club and Lexington High School Soccer Community Team up to Expand Soccer Opportunities for High School Athletes

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Lexington Sporting Club is proud to announce an exciting new collaboration with the Lexington high school soccer community, designed to create more opportunities for high school soccer players to develop their game while balancing both club and school commitments. This initiative strengthens the connection between local soccer programs and provides student-athletes with clear, flexible pathways to continue their development at the highest level.

"We have been engaged in discussions with Lexington Sporting Club since last summer's decision, advocating for our student-athletes to have the opportunity to compete for their high school teams. We strongly believe in the immense benefits of scholastic sports, and research supports this," said Kristian Junker Director of Athletics, Henry Clay High School. "We are pleased to move forward with this new partnership, which creates a pathway for students to continue playing in their local communities while pursuing high-level development."

Recognizing that every player's journey is unique, Lexington SC and Fayette County Public Schools have worked together to introduce three structured participation options, allowing athletes to choose the best fit for their aspirations:

Full-Time Academy Player - Players who commit fully to LSC's Academy will train and compete exclusively within the program. While they won't participate in high school soccer, they will have the opportunity to attend select college camps, combines, and all-star events with academy approval. Academy & High School Player - Athletes choosing this hybrid model will play for their high school team during the fall season while remaining part of LSC's Academy. Once the high school season concludes, they will return to the academy and be placed accordingly based on performance and evaluation. High School & Club Team Player - This traditional pathway allows athletes to represent their high school team in the fall while competing with an LSC youth club team, assigned based on performance and evaluation by club staff.

To streamline communication and ensure a smooth transition between high school and club soccer, Lexington SC will work closely with Fayette County Public Schools by providing commitment forms for academy players. High school athletes must declare their intended pathway by June 1 each year, allowing both programs to coordinate schedules and development plans effectively.

As part of this expanded collaboration, Lexington SC is also bringing high school soccer into the professional environment by hosting two varsity matches at the club's stadium in 2025. Defending high school state champion Henry Clay will take on Paul Laurence Dunbar on August 28, while Lafayette will face Frederick Douglass on September 25. These marquee matchups will provide high school athletes the opportunity to compete in a professional stadium setting, showcasing the talent and passion of Lexington's soccer community. Looking ahead to 2026, LSC will welcome Tates Creek, Bryan Station, and Lexington Catholic for additional high school matchups at the stadium, further solidifying the club's commitment to supporting local soccer programs.

"Over the last year, we've spent a lot of time listening to coaches and athletic directors to better understand how we can work together to support these student-athletes," said Lexington SC CEO Kim Shelton. "This partnership isn't just about development, it's about making sure players can have the best possible experience, whether that's competing for their high school, playing at the highest club level, or striving for future collegiate and professional opportunities. We're excited to continue strengthening our connection with local high schools and creating a soccer culture that benefits everyone in Lexington."

With this expanded partnership, Lexington SC and the Lexington high school soccer community are taking a major step toward unifying the sport in Central Kentucky and ensuring that players have every opportunity to succeed.

