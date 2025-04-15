Adrian Rebollar Earns Team of the Week Honors

April 15, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC midfielder Adrian Rebollar

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC extended its unbeaten run to five matches and its unblemished home record to 3-0-0 with its 2-1 win over the defending USL Championship title-winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. For his performance in the match, Watsonville local Adrian Rebollar has earned starting XI honors in USL Championship's Team of the Week for Week 6.

Applying pressure in the 36th minute, Monterey Bay FC forced a Colorado Springs defender into a bad clearance, popping the ball straight up in the air inside the box. Rebollar then rose up like a salmon over his defender to head the ball into the back of the net to give the Crisp-and-Kelp the 1-0 lead. The goal was Rebollar's second consecutive goal at home, his second on the season, and his 10th goal all-time for the club. The pesky midfielder finished the contest with an 81.8 percent passing accuracy, won eight of his eleven duels, recorded six fouls won, and tallied both a clearance and an interception.

Below is USL Championship's full Team of the Week for Week 4 lined up in a 3-4-3 formation:

Goalkeeper - Bill Hamid (MIA)

Defenders - Julian Bravo (OAK), Kalen Ryden (NM), Daltyn Knutson (MIA)

Midfielders - Adrian Rebollar (MB), Aaron Molloy (CHS), Jay Chapman (DET), Pedro Santos (LDN)

Forwards - Wolfgang Prentice (OAK), Ronaldo Damus (BHM), Darren Smith (DET)

Coach - Gastón Maddoni (MIA)

Bench - Colin Shutler (OC), Bolu Akinyode (MIA), Grayson Doody (OC), Juan David Torres (CHS), Hope Avayevu (PHX), Abdellatif Aboukoura (LDN), Jeciel Cedeño (DET)

