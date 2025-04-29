Frank Nodarse, Maxi Rodriguez and JJ Williams Named to Jägermeister Cup Round 1 Team of the Round

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that defender Frank Nodarse, Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez and forward JJ Williams have been named to the Team of the Round for Round 1 of the newly-expanded USL Jägermeister Cup. The trio of players combined for a season-best four goals, including three within an 11-minute span in the first half, in Saturday's dominant 4-1 win at Westchester SC to carry the Ocean State club to its first-ever win in the competition.

Rodriguez and Nodarse combined to open the scoring in the 26th minute of the win at Westchester when Nodarse nodded in Rodriguez's corner at the back post. Then, just two minutes later, Rodgriguez went for goal himself, but saw his close-range shot knocked away by Westchester goalkeeper Dane Jacomen. However, Williams was there to pounce on the rebound, redirecting the loose ball into an open net to double the advantage and put RIFC in the driver's seat.

In the 37th minute, Rodriguez finally netted his first career RIFC goal, completing a quick transition move and drilling Noah Fuson's central pass into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-0. The goal and assist in the first half marked just the second time this season that a player has registered multiple goal contributions in one half.

Heading into the second half, Williams wrapped up the win by bagging his first brace of the season, collecting Zach Herivaux's through ball before turning and depositing a low finish past Jacomen to make it 4-0 in the 65th minute. Williams' third and fourth goals of the season marked the fourth multi-goal performance in his decorated RIFC career, and extended his position as the club's all-time leading goalscorer at 15 career goals across all competitions.

Nodarse, Rodriguez and Williams are the first three Rhode Island FC honorees named to the newly-expanded Jägermeister Cup's Team of the Round in 2025:

ROUND DATE NAME HONOR

1 4/27/25 Frank Nodarse Team of the Round

1 4/27/25 Maxi Rodriguez Team of the Round

1 4/27/25 JJ Williams Team of the Round

Up next, Rhode Island FC will look to carry the momentum into its inaugural home opener on Saturday, May 3 at 4 p.m. against San Antonio FC in front of a sold-out crowd. The long-awaited homecoming will be the first of three-straight home games in seven days at Centreville Bank Stadium.

For Rhode Island FC news and updates, visit rhodeislandfc.com, download the official team app, and follow the club on Instagram, Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.