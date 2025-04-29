Phoenix Rising Partners with America First Credit Union in Community-Focused Multi-Year Deal

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC and America First Credit Union today announced a dynamic multi-year partnership, naming America First Credit Union the Official Credit Union of Phoenix Rising. The collaboration is rooted in a shared mission to connect with local communities and create meaningful moments for Arizona families both on and off the field.

"We are extremely excited to welcome America First as Phoenix Rising's Official Credit Union," said Joey Castor, Phoenix Rising Vice President of Business Operations. "Since our first conversation, it was clear that we had a shared commitment to impacting our community and fan experience. Together, we look forward to amplifying those values and creating even more memorable experiences for our fans and the community we serve."

As part of the partnership, America First Credit Union will feature on the club's training tops, launch an exclusive Phoenix Rising Visa® Debit Card and be the presenting partner for the club's "Out of School" match against Monterey Bay FC on May 17.

"Our partnership with Phoenix Rising underscores the importance we place on supporting organizations that bring people together and that exemplify the unique spirit of the city," said Tammy Gallegos, EVP Chief Strategic Engagement Officer at America First Credit Union. "We look forward to being a part of an exciting season which we know will bring so much joy to fans and to the community alike."

Unique to the partnership is "Goals for Good," an original initiative whereby America First Credit Union will make a monetary donation to one of Rising's partner charities for every goal scored by a Rising player in the 2025 season. The program brings the spirit of the game beyond the field, turning every goal into meaningful impact for families, neighborhoods and causes across the Valley.

Additionally, America First Credit Union will be the official partner of Phoenix Rising Member Cards. Brand new in 2025, the cards can be used in-stadium for exclusive member discounts at concessions as well as in the team store.

Together, America First Credit Union and Phoenix Rising FC are setting the stage for a partnership driven by purpose, connection, and community pride.

