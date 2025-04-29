Danny Trejo's Performance Earns Team of the Round Selection

TAMPA, Fla. - It was a picture perfect start to the 2025 Jägermeister Cup for Birmingham Legion FC as the club opened the competition with a 3-1 victory over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Sunday at Protective Stadium. Danny Trejo left his indelible mark in the match, providing the opening goal and an assist, and the USL took notice on Tuesday with the Birmingham forward earning Team of the Round honors for round one of the cup.

Even better, the announcement comes on Trejo's 27th birthday.

"I like assisting goals as much as I like scoring them," said Trejo after the win. "The way both of the goals came about is exciting because that is the type of soccer that I know myself and the rest of the team are capable of playing, so to see us play like that (on Sunday) was very good to see."

Trejo kicked off the Legion FC scoring onslaught in the 10th minute when he followed up a deflected shot on a corner kick, by burying his shot past Chattanooga goalkeeper Ricardo Jerez from inside the six-yard box. He then capped things off in the 79th minute by slotting an inch-perfect pass to Ronaldo Damus that split the backline for an easy goal.

Trejo led Birmingham with two of his four total shots on target, while also winning possession five times and completing 25 of his 26 passes. He also had a hand in Legion FC's second goal when he flicked on a long ball from goalkeeper Fernando Delgado to set up Enzo Martinez' assist to Preston Tabort Etaka.

The USL Jägermeister Cup's Player of the Round is selected by the USL National Media Panel.

USL Jagermeister Cup Team of the Round - Round 1

GK - Rashid Nuhu, Union Omaha: Nuhu became the second goalkeeper in USL Jägermeister Cup history to record 10 or more saves in a single match, finishing with 10 saves, 11 recoveries and a 69% passing accuracy rate in a loss against New Mexico.

D - Jaylin Lindsey, New Mexico United: The former United States youth international helped New Mexico hand Omaha its first loss against USL Championship opposition, recording 11 duels won, seven recoveries, five tackles won and an 80% passing accuracy rate.

D - Talen Maples, New Mexico United: Maples opened his 2025 account with a match-winning penalty kick in the 42nd minute against Omaha. The 26-year-old completed 89% of his passes and also added eight accurate long balls, six recoveries, four duels won, four clearances and two tackles won.

D - Frank Nodarse, Rhode Island FC: Nodarse scored his 10th professional goal to open the scoring in Rhode Island's 4-1 road victory against Westchester on Sunday. The Cuban finished with a 91% passing accuracy rate, nine clearances, seven duels won and two tackles won.

M - Luis Álvarez, Charlotte Independence: The 2024 USL League One All-League First Team midfielder helped Charlotte claim the first victory of the 2025 USL Jägermeister Cup with a match-winning penalty kick in the 25th minute against rival North Carolina. The 22-year-old completed 87% of his passes, won seven duels, registered seven recoveries, earned three fouls and won two tackles.

M - Taylor Davila, Louisville City FC: Davila provided a pair of assists in Louisville's 4-1 victory against Richmond. In addition to assisting Ray Serrano's match-winner in the 57th minute, Davila added nine recoveries, seven duels won, four chances created and two tackles won.

M - Christian Pinzón, Las Vegas Lights FC: Pinzón constructed the fifth multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career, assisting Rory O'Driscoll's opener before scoring the winner in Las Vegas' 3-1 road win against Orange County. The 26-year-old completed 91% of his passes, won five duels and created a pair of chances.

M - Maxi Rodriguez, Rhode Island FC: Rodriguez recorded a goal and an assist in a single match for the first time in his RIFC career, helping Rhode Island to a 4-1 road victory against Westchester. The 29-year-old completed 81% of his passes, won five duels, created three chances, placed all three of his shots on target and won both of his tackles.

M - Danny Trejo, Birmingham Legion FC: Trejo tallied the 12th multi-goal-contribution match of his professional career with a goal and an assist in Birmingham's 3-1 victory against Chattanooga. The first-year Legion FC midfielder completed 96% of his passes, registered five recoveries, placed two shots on target and won two duels.

F - Jack Blake, Indy Eleven: Blake scored his second goal of the season to help Indy down Madison, 4-0, at Breese Stevens Field. The 30-year-old ended the day with eight duels won, three tackles won, two chances created, two shots on target, two completed dribbles and a 70% passing accuracy rate.

F - J.J. Williams, Rhode Island FC: Rhode Island's all-time leading scorer added a pair of goals to his total with a 37-minute brace against Westchester. Williams finished with an 88% passing accuracy rate, three duels won, three clearances and one chance created.

Coach - Ian Fuller, One Knoxville SC: The first-year professional head coach helped Knoxville record a positive result against a higher-division opponent for the first time in club history, controlling the match against Tulsa before winning an extra point in the shootout in front of a record crowd at Covenant Health Park

Bench - Raiko Arozarena (LV), Gagi Margvelashvili (OAK), Jack Panayotou (HFD), Niall Reid-Stephen (TRM), Mason Tunbridge (TRM), Elvis Amoh (IND), Karsen Henderlong (NAP)

