Blake, Amoh Earn USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round Honors

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa, Fla. - Indy Eleven midfielder Jack Blake and forward Elvis Amoh garnered USL Jägermeister Cup Team of the Round recognition after helping the Boys in Blue to a 4-0 victory at Forward Madison FC on Saturday in the first match of group play.

The duo combined for the second goal of the game in the 72nd minute when Amoh centered to Blake, who took three fast dribbles and made a quick touch to forward Elliot Collier. The 6'5 Collier one-touched it back to Blake, who buried it to give his team a 2-0 edge.

In the 84th, Collier made a move inside the area and struck a right-footed shot that was stopped, but Amoh pounced on the rebound to make it 3-0.

Amoh struck again in the 93rd minute for his second goal of the match and his third in the last two games. Blake started the play, feeding forward Maalique Foster on the right side. Foster centered it to Amoh whose initial try was stopped, but once again he cashed in on the rebound for the final score of the night.

Amoh and Blake tied for team-high honors with four shots in the game, with Amoh recording a team-best three shots on target. Blake led the Boys in Blue in tackles won (3) and successful dribbles (2), adding two chances created, two shots on target, and 14 passes completed in the final third.

In USL Championship play this season, Blake leads Indy Eleven in shots (14), shots on target (7), fouls won (12), and duels won (30), and he is tied for team high with one assist. In the USLC stats, Blake is tied for fourth in shots and shots on target. The Nottingham, England, native earned USLC "Team of the Week" accolades on March 18 after scoring a goal in the season opener at Miami FC.

