Tickets on Sale Now for Republic FC's Biggest Brewfest Yet

April 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Kick off your summer at Heart Health Park with Republic FC's third annual Brewfest! Join the Indomitable Club on Saturday, June 14 for a 21+ pre-match event featuring unlimited tastings, live music, food trucks, and more.

Take advantage of early bird pricing now through May 31 and save up to $10

With the support of presenting partner Sky River Casino, this year's Brewfest has been expanded to accommodate more vendors than ever before. Over 30 breweries and wineries will be in attendance to sample their products and tell their unique stories.

Attendees will receive a free mini stein for unlimited samples, as well as entry to that night's match against San Antonio FC (kickoff at 8:00 p.m.).

To see participating breweries or purchase tickets, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Brewfest.

