Early Concessions Down Rowdies in Louisville

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







LOUISVILLE, KY - A pair of early concessions proved costly for the Tampa Bay Rowdies in Saturday's USL Championship contest against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium. Woobens Pacius netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to carry the Rowdies to a result on the road as they fell 2-1.

"It's a bit frustrating tonight because we feel that for a large part of the game, we looked dangerous and were on the front foot," said Rowdies Interim Head Coach Steve Coleman. "We looked like we could get something out of the match, especially in the second half. Ultimately, there were a couple of moments and decisions in that game that cost us in a difficult place to play."

Louisville pulled in front seven minutes after the opening whistle. A cross sent in from the left wing found an unmarked Aiden McFadden on the right edge of the six-yard box. McFadden headed the ball across the face of goal and it was met by Phillip Goodrum, who chested it across the line. Goodrum may have been an offside position when the header was played in his direction, but no whistle came, and the Rowdies were down a goal.

"It certainly looked like [Goodrum] was an offside position from our viewpoint," said Coleman. "But it wasn't called, and ultimately we can do a bit better defending in that moment. However, I'm never going to be someone screaming and shouting at players for playing bravely and holding their defensive line in the face of pressure. This is a game of margins. Sometimes the call in a moment like that will go your way. Ultimately, tonight it's a decision that doesn't go our way."

With an early lead in hand, the hosts kept the Rowdies under pressure and earned a second tally in the 16th minute. Taylor Davila poked the ball away from Tampa Bay's Danny Crisostomo a few yards outside of the box, playing it into space for Ray Serrano to bury past goalkeeper Ethan Bandre with a left-footed strike from the center of the box.

The Rowdies pulled within one goal again through a sensational strike from Pacius in the 31st minute. Wingback Nick Moon did well with a crowd of defenders around him to play a pass out of Tampa Bay's defensive third for midfielder Leo Fernandes, who swiftly moved the ball out onto the left wing for teammate Ollie Bassett. From there, Bassett centered a pass for Pacius to carry forward into the final third. Tampa Bay's striker cut to his left and then his right to shake off the defender before sending a rocket into the back of the net.

It was an even match the rest of the night, with the Rowdies holding a light advantage in possession as they pushed for an equalizer that eluded them. Rowdies midfielder Lewis Hilton made his first appearance since being sidelined by injury in early April, while new signing Luis Alvarez made his Rowdies debut.

Hilton nearly helped contribute to an equalizing goal in the 81st minute when he lofted a free kick to the back post that was headed down by teammate Robert Castellanos and then headed on target by substitute Manuel Arteaga but cleared off the line.

Next up, the Rowdies are back at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday, June 14 for a Pride Night matchup against Miami FC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Scoring Summary

LOU - Goodrum (McFadden), 7'

LOU - Serrano (T, Davila), 16'

TBR - Pacius (Bassett), 31'

Caution Summary

LOU - Ordonez, Yellow Card, 17'

LOU - Goodrum, Yellow Card, 29'

TBR - Hilton, Yellow Card, 77'

LOU - T. Davila, Yellow Card, 80'

LOU - McCabe, Yellow Card, 89'

Lineups

Rowdies: Bandre, Castellanos (Mustali, 87'), Wyke, Guillen, Moon (Alvarez, 55'), Vancaeyezeele, Crisostomo, Bodily (Skinner, 76'), Bassett (Hilton, 55'), Fernandes (Arteaga, 76'), Pacius

Rowdies Bench: Campisi, Lasso, Skinner, Hilton, Alvarez, Arteaga, Mustali

Louisville: Las, McFadden, Totsch, Ordonez (Jones, 53'), Adams, Dia, E. Davila (Lambert, 70'), Wilson, T. Davila (McCabe, 83'), Goodrum (Perez, 71'), Serrano (Lancaster, 83'), Faundez, Jones, Cano, Lambert, McCabe, Perez

Louisville Bench: Faundez, Jones, Cano, Lambert, McCabe, Lancaster, Perez







