Cammy MacPherson Departs Rowdies
June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release
ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that midfielder Cammy MacPherson has returned to Scotland following the conclusion of his loan from Scottish Championship side St Johnstone.
MacPherson joined the Rowdies on loan through May 31 shortly before the start of the 2025 USL Championship season. The 26-year-old Glasgow native played just over 700 minutes in eight starts and recorded one assist across all competitions for the Rowdies before being sidelined by an injury in the club's April 26 USL Jägermeister Cup match against Miami FC.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2025
- Oakland Roots SC Name Benny Feilhaber as Head Coach - Oakland Roots
- Four Rising Players Called up for Upcoming FIFA International Competitions - Phoenix Rising FC
- Cammy MacPherson Departs Rowdies - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Takeaways from Roots USL Jägermeister Cup Loss Following Penalties Versus AV Alta FC - Oakland Roots
- Game Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Miami FC: June 7, 2025 - Rhode Island FC
- FC Dallas Terminates Herbert Endeley's Loan - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Oakland Roots SC Make Coaching Change - Oakland Roots
- Miami FC Takes Second Win of the Jägermeister Cup against FC Naples - Miami FC
- Lexington SC Loses Penalty Shootout to Charlotte Independence in Second Match of Jägermeister Cup - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.