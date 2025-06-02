Cammy MacPherson Departs Rowdies

June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today that midfielder Cammy MacPherson has returned to Scotland following the conclusion of his loan from Scottish Championship side St Johnstone.

MacPherson joined the Rowdies on loan through May 31 shortly before the start of the 2025 USL Championship season. The 26-year-old Glasgow native played just over 700 minutes in eight starts and recorded one assist across all competitions for the Rowdies before being sidelined by an injury in the club's April 26 USL Jägermeister Cup match against Miami FC.







