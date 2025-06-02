Oakland Roots SC Name Benny Feilhaber as Head Coach

June 2, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC announced today that the club has hired Benny Feilhaber as Head Coach through the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship Season.

"We are excited to have Benny Feilhaber take over through the end of the season," said Oakland Roots President Lindsay Barenz. "We believe there is still a lot to fight for this season and we believe we have the players to make a strong run into the playoffs."

Feilhaber takes over as Head Coach after serving at Sporting KC II in MLS Next Pro from 2022 to 2024. The longtime US Soccer veteran coached 81 games there, averaging 1.44 points per game. As a player, Feilhaber earned 44 caps with the US National Team and won a Gold Cup, an MLS Cup, and two US Open Cups.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.