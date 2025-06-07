Rhode Island FC Falls 1-0 to Miami FC

June 7, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Frank Nodarse of Rhode Island FC

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Despite another spirited attacking performance, Rhode Island FC's scoring struggles at Centreville Bank Stadium continued on Saturday when it lost 1-0 to Miami FC. Despite outshooting and outcrossing the Florida club, RIFC was not clinical enough in front of the goal to overcome a strong performance from Miami FC goalkeeper Bill Hamid as the visitors left with all three points.

Miami FC (4W-5L-1T) opened the game on the front foot, nearly taking the lead in the third minute when Sebastián Blanco flicked a cross onto a wide-open Lucas Melano in the 18-yard box. Making his first regular-season start of 2025, goalkeeper Jackson Lee came up huge to keep the Florida club from taking the lead, rushing off of his line to block the shot and quickly scooping up the rebound to deny the early chance.

Less than three minutes later, Rhode Island FC (3W-5L-3T) nearly found the opener when Frank Nodarse drilled a header on frame off of a corner. The ball found its way past Hamid, but Jonathan Ricketts heroically cleared off the line to keep the game scoreless. In the 12th minute, Amos Shapiro-Thompson ripped a shot from the top of the 18-yard box after taking down a cross from Clay Holstad, forcing a quick low save from Hamid.

The Ocean State club turned up the pressure in the 26th minute when Maxi Rodriguez finished a quick passing move with a powerful shot from the top of the box, coming within inches of the opening goal and forcing another fingertip save from Hamid. Thirteen minutes later, Hamid came up with another brilliant save to deny Rodriguez's shot, before Holstad's powerful follow-up was deflected for a corner. Despite forcing a season-high six saves out of Hamid and outshooting the visitors 11-6 in the first half alone, the late chance was as close as Rhode Island FC got to an opening goal as the two squads entered the locker room scoreless.

Miami came out hot in the second half, crafting one of the best chances of the game up to that point when Francisco Bonfiglio flicked a header goalward from just six yards out. The close-range header was denied by Lee, who made a heroic diving stop to swat away the chance and keep the game scoreless.

The save only delayed the moments from the visitors, who took the lead just minutes later when Blanco stepped up to a direct free kick from the top corner of the box. Although Lee got a hand on the low effort, he could not keep the powerful shot out as it deflected off his hand and into the far-side netting, giving Miami a 1-0 lead.

In the 71st minute, Noah Fuson forced yet another save out of Hamid, nearly picking out the top-right corner with a curling shot from distance as RIFC continued the hunt for an equalizer. However, the Ocean State club could not go the distance as Miami was able to hold it off and come away with three points.

Up next, Rhode Island FC will hit the road to face Louisville City FC on Wednesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. Following the Louisville game, the Ocean State club will return to Centreville Bank Stadium to host North Carolina FC on Saturday, June 14 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the next home game are available now at rhodeislandfc.com/tickets.

GOAL SCORING RUNDOWN

MIA - Sebastián Blanco, 54th minute: Blanco powers a low free kick into the back of the net. RI 0, MIA 1

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Isaac Angking returned from injury and made his 2025 season debut, coming on as a second-half substitute in the 63rd minute. The appearance was his first since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in a 1-1 draw vs. Detroit City FC on Aug. 3, 2024.

Rhode Island FC held an advantage in shots (14-12), possession (62.6-37.4 percent) and passes (474-291) despite the loss. It also made a season-high 32 crosses.

Jackson Lee made four saves in his 2025 USL Championship debut, stepping in for an injured Koke Vegas.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Frank Nodarse

