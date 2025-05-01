Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising begins another busy, three-match week Saturday evening when it travels to the base of the Rockies to face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, the reigning USL Championship titleholders. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (PT) on May 3 at Weidner Field. AZFS and CBS Sports Golazo Network will broadcast the match with Rising Radio providing radio coverage on team social channels.

Rising travels to Colorado in search of its first-ever win at Weidner Field and first away victory over the Switchbacks since August 2019. With a match against MLS side Houston Dynamo in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play followed by a trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side will look to pick up positive results in a hurry.

"We want three points," Kah said. "That's the only focus we have. I'm hoping for a great game from both sides, so I'm looking forward to it."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

WHEN: Saturday, May 3 (6:00 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Weidner Field (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Rising Radio (team socials)

ALL HANDS-ON DECK

Of Rising's nine matches across all competitions, only once has it gone consecutive matches with the same starting back line. Whether due to injuries, rest or external off-the-field factors, Kah hasn't been able to lean on a consistent back four. The coach's headache grew a little larger on April 26 when captain Pape Mar Boye went down just before halftime, forcing him to call on Harvey Neville earlier than anticipated.

"We haven't had our players who have played together in preseason together to even start one game," Kah said. "We have people filling the holes a bit right now. We're going to hold the fort down until we get everyone where we need them to be."

One result of the rotating absences has been the need for creative solutions. 18-year-old defender Braxton Montgomery has quickly become a week-in-week-out starting defender, with six starts in eight overall appearances. Against San Antonio FC, Kah asked natural midfielder Carl Sainté to start in defense. The Haitian international proceeded to play 90 minutes and take on the captain's armband when Mar Boye went out injured.

"(Playing in defense) has really helped me because I see the team before I see myself," Sainté said following the match against San Antonio. "Wherever (Kah) wants to put me, I'm willing to play because I just want to win."

With Emil Cuello slowly, but surely returning to full fitness, and Mohamed Traore on the precipice of receiving his Green Card, Rising is approaching a better place when it comes to injuries. As the club has shown already this season, there are creative solutions to the back line consistency issues, even if they aren't ideal.

MANAGING A BUSY WEEK

Saturday marks the start of Rising's second three-game match week of the 2025 campaign. With trips to Colorado Springs and New Mexico and a home showdown in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play against MLS side Houston Dynamo in between, Kah spoke openely on the need for making long-term decisions each game.

"With three matches, it's very important to change the team a little between matches," Kah said in Spanish. "Making sure the players' fitness levels are OK is very important."

In the first three-match week, Kah relied on a consistent starting lineup with little rotation as it looked to build momentum and allow the same starters to build a rapport with one another. That was possible due in part to a friendlier slate in which it hosted twice (vs. DET, 4/12; vs. SAC, 4/19) and only traveled midweek (at TUL, 4/16).

With more travel to come in the next seven days, rotation will become more of a factor. One forced change will come along the front line, with forward Rémi Cabral unavailable for selection in the U.S. Open Cup after picking up two yellows against FC Tulsa. After coming off the bench last week, forward Jearl Margaritha could return to the starting lineup. Midfielder Hope Avayevu, at times, has joined the attack, allowing Kah to experiment with different midfield looks.

Then, there are the Academy players who have often played a role in matchday squads. Four have already debuted in 2025 (Jamison Ping, Cyrus Kowall, Pierce Rizzo, Montgomery).

"It's important to manage players during these weeks because it's a long season," Kah said. "We want to manage those players and also give other players opportunities, because they also need those games and moments."

Going forward, Rising has just two more midweek matches currently scheduled, away against Las Vegas Lights FC (May 28) and away against Orange County FC (July 30). Should Rising advance in U.S. Open Cup play, its weeks will become even more congested.

FACING THE REIGNING CHAMPS

Rising has struggled to pick up points against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in recent seasons. After earning seven-straight results against the Colorado side (6W, 1D) between 2017 and 2022, it has taken four points in the five most recent matches dating back to September 2022.

Saturday's match presents Kah's side an opportunity to get back on track in more ways than one. With six points (1-3-3, 11th place) seven matches into the season, Colorado Springs is not where it wants to be in the Western Conference table, even as it continues to play with the same identity and style under Head Coach James Chambers that led to the 2024 crown.

"They want to play football," Kah said. "It's always good to go against opposition who are the champions because that's what we aspire to be."

Forward Justin Dhillon leads the team with five goals, while midfielder Marco Micaletto has three. Four other players have scored at least a goal. Additionally, Micaletto leads Colorado Springs in chances created with six.

Notably, Colorado Springs suffered a big blow over the offseason, losing forward Ronaldo Damus, who scored 14 of the club's 34 goals a season ago. However, it added fullback Akeem Ward, who scored three goals across 64 appearances with Memphis 901 FC between 2023-2024. It also brought in midfielder Anthony Fontana, who has playing experience in both the Netherlands and Italy.

Saturday marks the 17th regular-season matchup between Rising and the Switchbacks, with Rising currently holding a 7-7-2 record. Last season, Rising won 1-0 at home on April 13, 2024, and suffered a 2-0 defeat on the road on August 7, 2024.

