Rhode Island FC Signs Defender Rio Hope-Gund

May 1, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - After a successful 25-day contract, Rhode Island FC announced today that it has signed defender Rio Hope-Gund, pending league and federation approval. The 25-year-old made two appearances off the bench for RIFC in USL Championship play before making his first career start for the club in RIFC's 4-1 win at Westchester SC in the USL Jägermeister Cup on April 27.

"Rio fit in seamlessly when he joined us in the preseason and will provide added depth and experience to our defensive line," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "He is the ultimate team player and understands how to support his teammates on the field."

Rio-Gund joined RIFC after spending the previous two seasons with MLS Next Pro side New York City FC II. The New York native made 33 appearances with NYCFC's reserves over two seasons, tallying one assist and logging more than 2,800 minutes.

Prior to his time in the Empire State, Hope-Gund was selected in the first round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by Major League Soccer side Orlando CIty SC before moving to USL Championship side Loudoun United FC in 2022. The defender made his professional debut for Loudoun on March 12, 2022, captaining the team to a 1-0 win over Indy Eleven. He went on to make 18 starts in 20 appearances for the club before moving back to his home state.

Before signing his first professional deal, Hope-Gund enjoyed a successful collegiate career at Georgetown University. In three seasons, Hope-Gund made 32 starts in 44 appearances, helping the Hoyas to the two-straight Big East Regular Season and Tournament titles in 2018 and 2019, as well as the first National Championship in program history. Playing as part of a back line that kept 13 shutouts in 2019, Hope-Gund played every minute of the National Championship game, collecting an assist in a dramatic 3-3 draw that saw Georgetown take the title in a penalty shootout over #1 seed Virginia. In 2020, he was named the Big East Defender of the Year and was selected to the All-Big East First Team.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.