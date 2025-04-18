Las Vegas Lights FC Back at Home on Saturday, April 19 for League Match vs FC Tulsa

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas Lights FC will host FC Tulsa at Cashman Field on Saturday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Las Vegas will be looking to bounce back from a tough loss at home on Wednesday night in the U.S. Open Cup. After fighting back to equalize twice, the Lights ultimately fell in a penalty shootout to Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Canines at Cashman - Information and Assets:

Saturday is Canines at Cashman Night, featuring:

Enjoy the match alongside your dog at Cashman Field

Free dog bandana gate giveaway

$1 hotdogs all night long

Additionally, the Lights have teamed up with Vegas Roots Rescue to bring adoptable dogs to the match from their extensive foster program. Vegas Roots Rescue will have their puppies at the tailgate, which starts at 5:30 p.m., and in the concourse pre-match.

