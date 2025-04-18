El Paso Locomotive FC Continue Road Trip against Defending Champions

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

EL PASO, Texas - On the tail end of a seven-day span featuring three matches, El Paso Locomotive FC head north for a USL Championship clash against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, April 19 at 6 p.m. MT at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs.

HOW TO WATCH EL PASO LOCOMOTIVE FC AT COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC - SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025 @ 6 P.M. MT - WEIDNER FIELD - COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO

Watch: ESPN+

KEY STORYLINES

In the second ever penalty shootout in Derby Del Camino Real history, Locomotive came out on top over New Mexico United in a 2(4)-2(1) thriller in Albuquerque in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup. A 97th-minute equalizer from Andy Cabrera sent the match to extra time and eventually penalties where he finished off the hosts to send Los Locos to the Fourth Round of the U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history. Daniel Carter also got on the scoresheet in the 21st minute with his second goal of the tournament.

Locomotive has won its first three matches in the U.S. Open Cup this season, the first such wins in franchise history. Los Locos will travel to face Austin FC on Wednesday, May 7 at 6:30 p.m. MT at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. This is the first time Locomotive will take on an MLS side in an official competition.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

F Andy Cabrera: Cabrera has been unreal as of late scoring in four consecutive matches, the first Locomotive player to do so. He has scored two stoppage time equalizers this season and slotted home the winning penalty to knock off New Mexico United in the U.S. Open Cup.

M Gabi Torres/Memo Diaz: Both wingbacks for Los Locos have livened up the attack by supplying numerous chances from open play and set pieces. Nine of Locomotive's 21 goals across all competitions have come from corner kicks with this duo as the primary architects.

D Wahab Ackwei: Since returning to the starting lineup, Ackwei has been a key component of the back line for El Paso. He ranks second on the team in clearances (26) and fourth in tackles (seven) while also chipping in the game-winning goal against Hartford Athletic two weeks ago.

OPPONENT INFO: Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

The Locos lead the all-time series with Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 7-3-8. The visitors celebrated their first USL Championship last season under first-year head coach James Chambers who is back at the helm this season.

Last time these two sides faced off, Locomotive fought back not once but twice to secure a 2-2 draw against the defending USL champions in their home opener. Late match heroics from Andy Cabrera helped the team capture a point to start the season for the first time since 2021 while Amando Moreno opened the scoring for Los Locos for the second consecutive season.

COS enter the match in ninth place in the Western Conference having only won one of their first five USL Championship contests. They were also victorious in the Third Round of the U.S. Open Cup defeating One Knoxville SC 3-2 in extra time. Former Locomotive forward Justin Dhillon leads the club with four goals in the USL Championship this season.

KEY LOCOMOTIVE STATISTICS

Locomotive are the joint leading goalscorers in the USL Championship with 11 so far this season. El Paso have scored seven first-half goals in six games, more than any other team in the USL Championship this year.

RECENT LOCOMOTIVE QUOTES

HC Wilmer Cabrera on team's recent success:

"We are creating options, and we are scoring goals which makes us a more complete team because at the end of the day, you want to make sure that you score one more than the opponent. The most important thing is that the team gets the results. When that happens, there will always be one or two players that stand out, but that is secondary. We are not looking for individual awards. We are looking for collective recognition."

W. Cabrera on current road trip:

"We have been very committed as we have been traveling and not making excuses while putting everything into the games. We have responded well so far, and this has to continue. With three away games in one week, we have to make sure that we are well prepared physically and mentally to deal with that."

Andy Cabrera on synergy with attacking unit:

"I just think we have a great group of guys, both on and off the field. We're very connected. We all have a good relationship, and I feel like we know each other well. It's been showing in the games, and that's really helpful."

