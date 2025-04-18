Match Preview: Miami FC vs. North Carolina FC

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

MIAMI - North Carolina FC travels down to Miami FC for Week 7 of the USL Championship regular season on Saturday, April 19, at 7 p.m. ET at FIU Pitbull Stadium. It will be NCFC's second road game of the week after visiting Charlotte Independence for the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The match will be streamed on ESPN+.

NCFC has had an even start to the season, entering this week with a record of 2-2-2 (8 points) and sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. In cup play, NCFC collected a win over Dogwood Derby rival Charlotte Independence, 3-1. Oalex Anderson registered his first goal of 2025 while Rodrigo Da Costa scored two goals, including his first of 2025, in the span of three minutes.

In regular season play, NCFC has seen four different players score at least once this season. Evan Conway leads the group with three goals on the season, all coming in the regular season, which has him as an early contender for the Golden Boot to start off the season. Pedro Dolabella, Rafa Mentzingen, and Conor Donovan all have one goal on the season, with Dolabella's and Donovan's strikes coming as the winning or tying goal.

SCOUTING MIAMI

Miami has had a slow and disappointing start to the 2025 season, collecting only one win in six weeks of play and sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference table at 1-4-0 (3 points). The one win came in Week 6 in an upset over San Antonio FC, who was atop of the Western Conference table at the time.

The Miami attack has produced only four goals this season, with three different players scoring this season. In his first season in the USL, forward Francisco Bonfiglio knocked in two goals during regular season play and three in cup play. Forward Kevin Hoyos and defender Daltyn Knutson both have one goal on the season.

In the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Miami was able to collect two wins in the first two rounds, defeating Naples United FC (NPSL) and Inter Miami II (MLSNP) but were unable to carry the momentum into the third round, falling to fellow USL Championship club Indy Eleven, 1-0.

UP NEXT

North Carolina FC will return home for its first matchup in the USL Jägermeister Cup against Dogwood Derby rival Charlotte Independence on Friday, April 25, at 7 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. This marks the second matchup between the two clubs this month after meeting in the third round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and will be streamed on ESPN+.

