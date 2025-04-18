Monterey Bay Begins Two-Match Road Trip in Lexington

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Kentucky - Monterey Bay FC (4-1-1, 13 points) went wheels up to Kentucky for the start of a two-match road swing over the next six days. First up, a Western Conference matchup against Lexington SC (1-2-3, 6 points) at 4:00 p.m. PT on Saturday at Lexington SC Stadium in Week 7 of the 2025 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC enters the upcoming two-match road trip on the heels of a win over the defending league champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Cardinale Stadium - a victory that moved the Crisp-and-Kelp to the top of the Western Conference table. Monterey Bay has continued to roll out impressive display after impressive display in the midst of a 4-1-1 start to the campaign in which the club is unblemished at home and unbeaten in five overall. The club's unbeaten run at home includes a positive four goal difference with eight goals scored, but the success is translating to the pitch away from home as well. In three road matches so far this season, Monterey Bay holds a positive two goal difference on three goals scored and just a single goal allowed thus far.

Now, the club turns its attention to the newest USL Championship side Lexington SC. The Kentucky-based club has seen one win and three draws in its first six matches in the league, proving to be a tough-side to beat thus far. Nearing kickoff for the inaugural contest between the sides, Monterey Bay will look to extend its league unbeaten run to six matches for just the second time in club history and maintain its grip on the top spot in the table.

Lexington SC vs. Monterey Bay FC

Venue: Lexington SC Stadium; Lexington, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, April 19, 2025; 4:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Cloudy and 74°F

2025 Records

Lexington SC (1-2-3, 6 pts, 8th West); Monterey Bay FC (4-1-1, 13 pts, 1st West)

