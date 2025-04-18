Game Preview: Rhode Island FC at Detroit City FC: April 19, 2025

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







After Rhode Island FC and Detroit City FC both strung together their second-straight win during their respective midweek Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Third Round games, the two Eastern Conference foes will meet at Keyworth Stadium on Saturday as they return to USL Championship regular-season action. With three-goal showings against Western Conference opponents in each of their last league games, both teams are catching fire at the right time as the season kicks into full gear, and will look to continue their momentum as they return to the East Coast. Ahead of the third all-time meeting between the two clubs, here is everything you need to know.

AT A GLANCE

Date | Saturday, April 19

Kickoff | 4 p.m. ET

Location | Keyworth Stadium - Hamtramck, Mich.

Broadcast | NESN+, ESPN+

Radio | 790 The Score (790 AM)

Social | @rhodeislandfc (X, Instagram, Facebook)

Game Hashtag | #DETvRI

Last Meeting | Aug. 3, 2024: DET 1-1 RI - Hamtramck, Mich.

DETROIT CITY FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): 21-Carlos Herrera, 91 Carlos Saldaña

DEFENDERS (7): 3-Alex Villanueva, 4-Shane Wiedt, 5-Stephen Carroll, 12-Michael Bryant, 13-Matt Sheldon, 30-Devon Amoo-Mensah, 33-Morey Doner

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Jay Chapman, 8-Abdoulaye Diop, 10-Jeciel Cedeño, 14-Haruki Yamazaki, 24-Dominic Gasso, 39-Ryan Williams, 45-Marcello Polisi

FORWARDS (7): 2-Rhys Williams, 7-Darren Smith, 9-Ben Morris, 11-Connor Rutz, 23-Sebastian Guenzatti, 32-Ates Diouf, 99-Jordan Adebayo-Smith

Leaving it late

Detroit has scored six goals in their last two games in all competitions, all of which have been scored in the second half and five of which have been scored in the 85th minute or later. In its last USL Championship game vs. Phoenix Rising FC, Le Rouge found itself facing a third-straight shutout, down 2-0 on the road with just six minutes to play. However, the club exploded for three goals in the final three minutes of regulation, tying the game with a quick brace from Darren Smith before Jeciel Cedeño scored a long-range curler to secure all three points in dramatic fashion. Then, in its U.S. Open Cup game vs. USL League One side Westchester SC just four days later, the two clubs were knotted in a 1-1 deadlock headed into the final five minutes. It was here where Detroit once again pulled out late magic, when Cedeño and Smith were the heroes again with a pair of late goals to send Detroit into the Round of 32 with a 3-1 win. In total, the game-winning goal in all four of Detroit's wins this season have been scored in the 81st minute or later.

Starting Strong

Despite a slump of three winless games through the first five weeks of the season, Detroit City FC find themselves sitting tied for second place in the Eastern Conference with 11 points and just one loss on the year. Le Rouge got off to a perfect start to the season with two wins in two games, which included a 2-1 win over the defending USL Championship winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, and Detroit's only loss of 2025 so far was a 2-0 defeat at defending Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC. After a pair of late wins this week, Detroit has continued to showcase an efficient attack that is tied for third in the league with 11 goals, fueled by Smith's team-leading four goals that ties the second-best total in the USL Championship so far.

Scouting the Series

Detroit is one of three Eastern Conference teams that Rhode Island FC has never beaten, and the only Eastern Conference team that beat the Ocean State club at Beirne Stadium in 2024. Le Rouge topped RIFC 2-0 on June 8, 2024 on what ended up being the last home loss of the 2024 season for the Ocean State club, before the two clubs shared the points in a 1-1 tie at Keyworth Stadium in the reverse fixture on Aug. 3, 2024. In the first-ever matchup, current Rhode Island FC player Maxi Rodriguez netted what ended up being the game-winner for Detroit City FC in the 36th minute. He will face his former side for the first time on Saturday.

RHODE ISLAND FC

Roster

GOALKEEPERS (3): 22-Jackson Lee, 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer

DEFENDERS (7): 4-Hugo Bacharach, 14-Rio Hope-Gund, 15-Frank Nodarse, 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 5-Grant Stoneman, 24-Karifa Yao, 16-Cole Dewhurst|

MIDFIELDERS (10): 80-Isaac Angking, 18-Joe Brito, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 8-Taimu Okiyoshi, 21-Maxi Rodriguez, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson, 19-Kevin Vang, 23-Marc Ybarra

FORWARDS (3): 10-Albert Dikwa, 11-Noah Fuson, 9-JJ Williams

Finally Clicking

After a shaky 0W-2L-1T start to the year in which Rhode Island FC were outscored 6-2, the Ocean State club firmly turned it around in a busy stretch, stringing together back-to-back wins for the first time and netting five goals from four different goalscorers in that span. In RIFC's last league game, after exploding for three goals in the final ten minutes of the first half to defeat Oakland Roots SC 3-0 and keep its first clean sheet of the season, RIFC tied a club record with three selections to the USL Championship Week 5 Team of the Week. After combining for the first goal of the afternoon, Jojea Kwizera and Albert Dikwa Chico both earned selections, while Clay Holstad rounded out the trio with a goal and assist. Then, the club continued its momentum by picking up its first-ever win in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, defeating USL League One Expansion side Portland Hearts of Pine and punching its ticket to the Round of 32 with a gutsy 2-1 win.

Clay GOALstad

After scoring four goals and finishing third on the team with 2,761 total regular-season minutes last season, Clay Holstad has continued to play an integral role in the Rhode Island FC midfield. Displaying a versatility that has seen him shine in both defensive and midfield roles this season, Holstad opened his 2025 account with three goal contributions in all competitions last week, netting twice in two games and adding an assist in the win in Oakland. Holstad's goal and assist vs. Oakland marked the first time he has registered multiple goal contributions in a single game in his RIFC career, and his goal vs. Portland saw him find the net in back-to-back games for the first time in Amber and Bay Blue. Holstad is also familiar with Detroit, as he found the back of the net with a highlight-reel equalizer in the third-minute of second-half stoppage time to rescue a point for the Ocean State club in the last meeting between the two clubs on Aug. 3, 2024.

Early and Often

Rhode Island FC has scored all seven of its total goals across the USL Championship and the U.S. Open Cup in the first half, with six of those goals coming in the last 11 minutes of the half. Through the first five weeks of the USL Championship season, the Ocean State club led the league with four goals in the final 15 minutes of the half, with the three-goal spurt in Oakland marking just the second time in club history the Ocean State club has scored three goals in a single half. However, the club also conceded five of its six league goals prior to the halftime whistle before keeping its first shutout of the year in Oakland. In order to stop a red-hot Detroit attack, RIFC will need to strike first, set the tone and keep its foot on the gas against a team who have proven it can take advantage of even the slightest mistake.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.