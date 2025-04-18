FC Tulsa Inks Midfielder Jamie Webber in Landmark Transfer Agreement, Highest Valued Player in League

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa made history on Friday, signing midfielder Jamie Webber from South African Premier Division side Sekhukhune United in one of the most high-profile incoming transfers in USL Championship history.

Webber, 27, arrives in Tulsa from Sekhukhune United F.C. of South Africa's top-tier DStv Premiership, where he's been a standout midfield force since 2019. A proven playmaker at the highest level of South African soccer, he recorded four goals during his most recent 25-match campaign with Sekhukhune and has amassed 129 league appearances to date. A leader on and off the pitch, Webber has also represented South Africa on the international stage.

"This is a landmark moment for FC Tulsa, not just as a club, but as a rising force in the American soccer landscape," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "Jamie is a player of true international caliber, with a résumé that speaks for itself. His arrival in Tulsa is a reflection of how far our club has come and where we're headed. Jamie brings leadership, experience and creativity in the middle of the park and we believe he'll elevate everyone around him. This signing signals our ambition, and we're proud to welcome one of the most respected midfielders from the South African Premier Division into our ranks."

A decorated veteran, Webber enters the USL Championship carrying a € million valuation via Transfermarkt, making him the most valuable player in the league.

Webber most recently caught waves representing South Africa in the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers, where he posted a flashy, long-range goal that helped equalize play against Egypt.

A leaguewide riser, Webber climbed the ranks in South Africa's Premiership with SuperSport United F.C., joining the club in 2019. With the club, he logged more than 7,000 minutes across action, generating six goals and 11 assists in play. The stint was highlighted by appearances in the CAF Confederation Cup, the Nedbank Cup and the MTN 8 - a competition set aside for the top eight clubs each season.

He joined SuperSport United in January 2018 from Stellenbosch, where he made 27 league appearances and scored one goal. He opened his senior career with National First Division side Vasco da Gama in 2016.

