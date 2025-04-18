Rowdies Sign Alex Rodriguez, Caleb Klepacz to USL Academy Contracts

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the club has signed forward Alex Rodriguez and goalkeeper Caleb Klepacz to USL Academy contracts, pending league and federation approval.

Under a USL Academy contract, players are eligible to play in professional matches while maintaining their college eligibility. With the addition of Rodriguez and Klepacz, the Rowdies now have three USL Academy players under contract. They join defender Mateus DeJesus, who is in his second season with the club as a USL Academy player.

Rodriguez and Klepacz have trained regularly with the Rowdies throughout the preseason and through the early part of the 2025 USL Championship season. Born in Miami, Florida, Rodriguez is an 18-year-old winger who has developed locally with Florida Premier FC. At 16 years old, Klepacz is one of the youngest players to ever join the Rowdies on a USL Academy contract. Originally from Georgia, Klepacz now plays club soccer for Tampa Bay United.

Alex and Caleb have done very well to earn this opportunity," said Interim Rowdies Head Coach Steve Coleman. They have been in our environment for a while now, so they understand what it means to be a Rowdy. They understand what it's like to train in a professional environment like ours. For us as a club, it's about making sure we find those right moments for them to play so they can push hard to earn a professional contract in the future and show that the Rowdies can offer that pathway for local young players.

