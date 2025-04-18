Athletic Look to Pick up Points against Birmingham Legion

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Matchup History

While Hartford holds an all-time record of 2-4-2 against Legion FC, last year was a very successful year for Athletic with a win and a draw in two matchups. The Boys in Green won the first matchup between the two 1-0, off a goal from Michee Ngalina in the 23rd minute. The second fixture, a 2-2 draw in Birmingham saw a great comeback from Hartford as Mamadou Dieng and Ngalina each scored in the final 18 minutes of the match to level the score and steal a point away from home.

Old Face, New Place

Legion forward Preston Tabort Etaka makes his return to Hartford on Saturday. Preston played 26 games for Hartford in 2021, scoring four goals and adding five assists. The speedy winger's most notable moment was the game winning goal off a beautiful backheel pass from Danny Barrera, curling it into the upper lefthand corner to take the lead.

Short Handed

Last match with Loudoun United left Hartford a little worse for wear. Michee Ngalina left the game after just 18 minutes, pulling up with a hamstring injury while chasing down a ball in the Loudoun end. To make matters worse, midfielder Marlon Hairston also came off in stoppage time of the first half with a lower body injury. Ngalina and Hairston had both played every minute of USL Championship play to that moment and neither will play this weekend. Adding insult to injury were the two red cards picked up by starters Arturo Diz Pe and Beverly Makangila who will both miss Saturday's match.

About the Opponent

The 2025 season has been a turbulent one for Birmingham Legion FC.After starting the campaign winless in their first four league matches (0-2-2) and suffering an early exit from the U.S. Open Cup at the hands of USL League Two side Little Rock Rangers, the club made the significant decision to part ways with longtime head coach Tom Soehn on April 9. Soehn, who had been at the helm since the team's inception in 2019, led the Legion to playoff appearances in each of his first five seasons.However, the team's recent struggles prompted the change, with assistant coach Eric Avila stepping in as interim head coach. Under Avila's leadership, the team is aiming to revitalize its season and climb the Eastern Conference standings. Birmingham picked up a 3-1 win over El Paso in Avila's first match on Sunday.

Players to Watch

Hartford Athletic - Samuel Careaga, MF, #10

Careaga, a 22-year-old Argentine talent, joined Hartford on loan from Atlético Lanús in January.He previously showcased his offensive prowess with Memphis 901 FC, contributing ten goals and three assists over 39 appearances in the 2024 season. After making a substitute appearance in Hartford's season opener, Careaga has been sidelined but is now expected to return to the lineup.Head coach Brendan Burke expressed optimism about his involvement, noting that Careaga's presence could provide the creativity in the final third that the team has been lacking. With Hartford seeking their first league win, Careaga's ability to orchestrate play and generate scoring opportunities could be instrumental in shifting the team's momentum.

Birmingham Legion - Enzo Martínez, MF, #19

Martínez has consistently been a thorn in Hartford's side, delivering standout performances in past encounters.Notably, in April 2023, he recorded two goals and an assist in a 3-2 victory over Hartford, earning him the USL Championship Player of the Week honors.He also found the net in their most recent meeting last August, contributing to a 2-2 draw. As Birmingham's all-time leading scorer, Martínez's vision, creativity, and knack for clutch performances make him a central figure in the Legion's attack.With Hartford seeking their first win of the season, containing Martínez will be crucial to their defensive strategy.

Hartford Athletic vs Birmingham Legion

WHEN: Saturday, April 19, 4 PM

WHERE: Trinity Health Stadium, Hartford, CT

PROMOTION: $1000 Cash Giveaway, Dillon's Egg Hunt

