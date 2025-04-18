Match Preview: Republic FC at Phoenix Rising FC

April 18, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Fresh off a midweek Open Cup victory, Republic FC will head to the desert to take on Phoenix Rising FC for a matinee contest this Saturday.

Overview: SAC @ PHX

Date: Saturday, April 19

Time: Kickoff at 1:00 p.m. PT

Venue: Phoenix Rising Stadium (Phoenix, Arizona)

Watch: Antenna TV 40.2, FOX40.com, ESPN+

Know Your Club - Republic FC

Saturday's contest closes out a stretch of three games in eight days for both Republic FC and Phoenix Rising FC. On Wednesday night, the Indomitable Club remained perfect in Open Cup debut matches, claiming a 1-0 victory over El Farolito in the tournament's Third Round. Captain Rodrigo Lopez extended his modern era record with his 12th all-time Open Cup assist, as Sebastian Herrera continued his tournament scoring run with his fifth tournament goal in five appearances.

I think winning breeds winning, so to win this game at home and see it out late when we've been guilty of giving up a couple of late goals, we came under a bit of pressure but we handled it very, very well, and that should give us all the confidence, said Head Coach Neill Collins after the match.

The Indomitable Club is coming into Saturday's contest in search of its first road win of the year. Last week, the squad played to a 2-1 loss at Orange County at the hands of two unfortunate own goals. Despite being down two goals early in the second half, Republic FC responded by controlling the possession before Sebastian Herrera headed home Jared Timmer's cross in the 56th minute. Sacramento continued to threaten throughout the rest of the match, but couldn't find the equalizer.

Know Your Opponent - Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix found its own Open Cup success on Wednesday night. Playing down a man for most of the second half and the entire extra time period, the Arizona club held strong to best FC Tulsa in a penalty shootout. After missing the last three matches, goalkeeper Patrick Rakovsky returned to the starting lineup to make four saves, including an in-game penalty stop as well as one stop in the ensuing shootout.

Similar to Sacramento, however, Phoenix Rising has yet to find its stride in league play. As time ticked down against Detroit City last week, it looked as if Phoenix was going to pick up its first home win of the season. But Detroit wouldn't go down without a fight and broke out for three goals in four minutes to turn the tide and sneak out of Arizona with all three points.

Through six games Phoenix has gone 1-3-2, but one area where they haven't faltered is in front of goal. They are tied for the league lead with 11 goals and a 24% shot conversion rate. Eight different players have added their name to the scoresheet, including Remi Cabral who leads with three goals.

Head-to-Head

With a long-standing history, Republic FC and Phoenix Rising FC have undoubtedly developed one of the most competitive rivalries in the Western Conference. In 26 previous meetings, Sacramento has claimed eight wins to Phoenix's nine, with the two sides playing to nine draws, and apart from just a few matches, each head-to-head has proven to be a close contest with 21 matches decided by one goal or fewer.

Last year in Phoenix, the clubs split the points in Phoenix with Rodrigo Lopez delivering a classic set piece masterpiece, before Remi Cabral equalized in the second half. Later in the season, Republic FC would clinch the season series with a 2-nil win at Heart Health Park as Jack Gurr recorded a two-assist performance to set up Sebastian Herrera and Kieran Phillips as the goal scorers.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.