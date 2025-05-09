FC Tulsa Signs Goalkeeper Cole Johnson Following Bryan Dowd Loan Recall
May 9, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
FC Tulsa News Release
TULSA - FC Tulsa announced today the signing of goalkeeper Cole Johnson to the club's first-team roster, pending league and federation approval. Johnson, 23, joins FC Tulsa following the recall of goalkeeper Bryan Dowd from his loan by Chicago Fire FC.
Johnson arrives in Tulsa after most recently spending time with Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro. A standout collegiate player at Southern Methodist University (SMU), Johnson is recognized for his athleticism, vocal leadership, and sharp reflexes between the posts.
"We're excited to bring Cole into the squad," said Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager of FC Tulsa. "He's a talented young goalkeeper with a great mentality and work ethic. With Bryan's recall, it was important to move quickly to reinforce our roster, and we believe Cole is a great fit for our club."
Bryan Dowd, who joined FC Tulsa on loan from Chicago Fire FC earlier this year, made three appearances for the club in 2025 across all competitions.
"We're thankful for Bryan's contributions and wish him the best back in Chicago," Sewell added. "He was a true professional during his time here, and we're proud to have been part of his journey."
FC Tulsa returns to action this Saturday at ONEOK Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and post match fireworks taking place immediately following the game. Get your tickets at fctulsa.com/tickets.
