LouCity Tops Loudoun for Third Time this Season in Remarkable Fashion

Revenge may be a dish best served cold, but for Louisville City FC it may be best served on a hot Wednesday night in Leesburg, Virginia.

In an enormously entertaining affair, which featured two red cards, at Segra Field, LouCity avenged a May loss and defeated Loudoun United FC for a third time this season, this time by 4-1 final score.

Louisville (10-1-4, 34 points) won it in what has become head coach Danny Cruz's signature style: without the ball. But this game took the strategy to its logical extreme. Cruz's team finished with just 24.2% of possession, the lowest possession total LouCity has had in a game since Opta began tracking the statistic in the USL Championship in 2017.

"We asked the players this week to do something a little bit different tactically, and I thought the players executed to the tee," Cruz said. "This is a difficult place to play with the field, the way that it is with the heat, with the humidity, but I felt the group was absolute warriors on the night."

Despite the significant possession discrepancy, LouCity poured in four goals, taking advantage of set plays and space in behind.

Carlos Moguel Jr. scored LouCity's first in the 25th minute, heading a ball that began as a long throw-in from defender Josh Jones. It was 22-year-old Moguel's first professional goal in his fifth season with the senior team after signing out of the LouCity Academy.

"I said this little joke in the locker room that I was at negative one and now I'm back to zero," Moguel said, referencing his own goal against Birmingham last week. "In my head I wanted to make up for it, I wanted to score a goal... and luckily I was in a good spot."

Jones' long throw proved to be an asset again in the 57th minute, when his heave into the penalty area forced an own goal from Loudoun's Tommy McCabe.

Late on, with Loudoun down a man and pushing numbers forward, LouCity was lethal on the counter attack, with Jansen Wilson and Ray Serrano supplying the finishing touches on the win on a pair of swift counter attacks.

Loudoun's only goal came on a penalty kick in the first half.

The game was the final of four scheduled meetings between the two clubs, which have come monthly since March. That familiarity resulted in several fiery moments Wednesday. Referee Joshua Encarnación issued two red cards to Loudoun, including to head coach Ryan Martin. In all, six players and three coaches were booked in the game.

"Games like this it's less about playing pretty, who's going to be better on the ball," Jones said. "It's more your mentality, who's going to get stuck in, who's going to win their individual battles.

"We know every time we play Loudoun it's going to be a dogfight."

Louisville became the first away team to beat Loudoun at Segra Field this season, ending an eight-game home winning streak for the club from Northern Virginia.

The win also extends a streak for Louisville. LouCity hasn't lost back-to-back games since July 2023.

The win pushes LouCity three points clear of the Charleston Battery for first place in the USL Championship, as the club defends its Players' Shield title from 2024. And Louisville will maintain control of the top spot for at least another week - the league will shift its focus the USL Jägermeister Cup this weekend.

LouCity returns home to face North Carolina in that tournament at 8 p.m. on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. It's a rematch of a 2-1 North Carolina win last Friday.

The game will be Fellowship Night at Lynn Family Stadium. Tickets purchased through this link include a pregame testimonial and Q&A with LouCity players as they share how their faith influences both their game and lives. For more information, visit LouCity.com/fellowship.

Game Summary: Loudoun United FC vs. Louisville City FC

Date: June 25, 2025

Venue: Segra Field

Kickoff: 6:00 p.m. ET

Weather: 79 degrees, sunny

Scoring

Loudoun United FC (1, 0, 0)

Louisville City FC (1, 3, 4)

Goals

Loudoun United FC:

32' Abdellatif Aboukoura (penalty)

Louisville City FC:

25' Carlos Moguel Jr.

57' Tommy McCabe (own goal)

78' Jansen Wilson (Jake Morris)

90'+1 Ray Serrano (Jansen Wilson)

Lineups

Loudoun United FC: 23 - Hugo Fauroux; 6 - Kwame Awuah, 16 - Cole Turner, 5 - Yanis Leerman, 3 - Keegan Tingey (68' 20 - Ben Mines), 11 - Abdellatif Aboukoura, 4 - Tommy McCabe (76' 8 - Moses Nyeman), 10 - Florian Valot, 12 - Drew Skundrich (69' 15 - Riley Bidois), 31 - Bibi Karamoko (45' 22 - Robby Dambrot), 14 - Zach Ryan (c)

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Jack; 21 - Jeremy Garay, 24 - Jacob Erlandson, 35 - Ethan Pendleton

Head coach: Ryan Martin

Louisville City FC: 1 - Damian Las; 13 - Amadou Dia (60' 3 - Jake Morris), 32 - Kyle Adams (c) (61' 15 - Manny Perez), 24 - Josh Jones, 4 - Sean Totsch, 2 - Aiden McFadden, 31 - Kevon Lambert, 17 - Taylor Davila, 8 - Carlos Moguel Jr. (60' 7 - Ray Serrano), 23 - Sam Gleadle (76' 25 - Jansen Wilson), 9 - Phillip Goodrum (88' 53 - Cameron Lancaster)

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman; 70 - Isaac Cano

Head coach: Danny Cruz

Stats Summary: Loudoun United FC / Louisville City FC

Shots: 12 / 8

Shots on Goal: 4 / 4

Expected goals: 1.41 / 1.09

Possession: 75.8% / 24.2%

Fouls: 8 / 15

Offside: 3 / 2

Corner Kicks: 6 / 2

Discipline Summary

Loudoun United FC:

45'+1 Yanis Leerman (red)

45'+1 Bibi Karamoko (yellow)

53' Zach Ryan (yellow)

58' Ryan Martin (yellow and second yellow/red)

69' Robby Dambrot (yellow)

79' Victor Lonchuk (yellow)

Louisville City FC:

33' Danny Cruz (yellow)

40' Sean Totsch (yellow)

45'+1 Amadou Dia (yellow)

Referee: Joshua Encarnación

