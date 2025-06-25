Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Texoma FC

June 25, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising will face Texoma FC at 5:30 p.m. (PT) June 28 at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas, as ot wraps up a three-match stretch away from home. An intra-league showdown between Rising of the USL Championship and Texoma FC of USL League One, Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah's side looks to bounce back to winning ways on the road.

"I always say trust the process, because sometimes results are not always telling us what people are doing," Kah said. "When you look around and you see these boys every single day, what they give us is incredible. I'm so proud of them. And we are progressing to become a better, stronger team."

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

WHAT: Phoenix Rising FC at Texoma FC

WHEN: Saturday, June 28 (5:30 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Sherman Bearcat Stadium (Sherman, Texas)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: AZFS, ESPN+, Rising Radio (team socials)

RACKING UP THE POINTS

Rising has scored nine goals in its last five matchups. Even after defeat in Charleston on June 21, Rising continue to take at least a point from the majority of its outings. Currently fifth in the Western Conference, Rising has collected 20 points so far this season and sit two points off second.

Leading the team in both goals and assists is midfielder Hope Avayevu, who has 11 goal contributions in all competitions (5G, 6A). Avayevu is Rising's biggest chance-creator on offense, with 27 chances created. Notably, that number puts him fourth in the league in the stat.

"This has been my best season playing professional soccer, and coming back again to work with (Kah) has so far been good," Avayevu said. "I think he always pushes you even though you're doing good. He always tells you, 'This is not enough, we always have a lot in us.'"

FIGHTING FOR THE JÄGERMEISTER CUP

Saturday's match against Texoma marks Rising's third of four in the Group Stage of the competition. Rising hopes to move up in Group 3 after it dropped the first match by a score of 1-0 against San Antonio FC on April 26, and tied its second match, winning in penalty kicks against New Mexico United on May 31st. Rising currently sits fourth in the group. Only the top-ranked team will advance from each group, with two wild-card sides selected from the best remaining overall records for the knockout rounds of the competition.

Rising's fourth and final match of Group Play will be against El Paso Locomotive FC on July 19th.

FACING RED-HOT TEXOMA

With a win over the Charlotte Independence on June 21, Texoma FC extended its undefeated streak to six. Ranked seventh in USL League One with a 4-5-3 record, the first-year club enters Saturday eager to prove itself against a seasoned opponent. Texoma's successful streak comes from top scorers like midfielder Ajmeer Spengler, who leads the team in both goals (5) and assists (4).

However, it will be a certain Texoma FC forward who will draw the eyes of Rising fans. Solomon Asante, who made 107 appearances for Phoenix Rising between 2018-2021, anchors the club's attack with four goals.

Rising is putting in the work it will take to face an offensively aggressive team, regardless of adverse past results. After all, beyond USL Jägermeister Cup obligations, the club hopes to bounce back from its most lopsided league defeat since late March.







