What to Watch for as LouCity Faces Loudoun for a Fourth Time

June 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC takes on Loudoun United FC at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

And no, that's not a typo. It's deja vu all over again.

The two sides will square off for a fourth time this season. They've already met in the USL Championship regular season, U.S. Open Cup and USL Jägermeister Cup. Wednesday's tilt at Segra Field in Leesburg, Virginia, will mark the second of two their regular season meetings and the final scheduled matchup.

Louisville and Loudoun could still meet for a fifth or even sixth time this season in either the USL Championship Playoffs or the knockout stage of the USL Cup.

LouCity took the first two games, but Loudoun earned a win in the most recent gettogether, a USL Cup matchup just over three weeks ago on May 31 at Segra Field, site of Wednesday's game.

LouCity (9-1-4, 31 points) is coming off of a 2-1 loss at North Carolina on Friday. Phillip Goodrum scored the lone goal for Louisville, while North Carolina struck on a pair of set pieces.

Despite the defeat, Louisville still sits in first place, even on points with Charleston (31) but owning the head-to-head tiebreaker thanks to a win on opening day.

Loudoun (8-4-1, 25 points) is also coming off of a loss, a 3-0 upset at the hands of Hartford Athletic. It was just Hartford's second win of the season.

LouCity will return home to Lynn Family Stadium for a short turnaround following the trip to Loudoun. The boys in purple host North Carolina FC in a USL Cup group stage match at 8 p.m. Saturday.

The game will double as Fellowship Night at Lynn Family Stadium. Tickets purchased through this link include a pregame testimonial and Q&A with LouCity players as they share how their faith influences both their game and lives. For more information, visit LouCity.com/fellowship.

Follow Along

- The game will air live locally on WBKI/The CW and ESPN Louisville's AM 680/FM 105.7.

- If streaming, download the free WDRB+ app to watch the local feed in Louisville or login to the CBS Sports Golazo Network for national coverage.

- For Starting XI and in-game updates, follow @loucityfc on Twitter. Also, find the club at louisvillecityfc on Instagram and Louisville City FC on Facebook.

Story Lines...

Following a loss: LouCity has only lost back-to-back games just 15 times in its history across all competitions. Under Danny Cruz, LouCity is 24-9-3 after a defeat and 1-0-1 this season.

Never been hotter: With a goal in last Friday's game, Phillip Goodrum has now scored six goals over his last five LouCity appearances. The 28-year-old has enjoyed an equally prolific streak only once before in his career: Goodrum scored six goals in a five-game span from September to October 2022, then for Memphis 901 FC.

Corner kings: LouCity has scored five goals from corner kicks this season, including Goodrum's tally on Friday night. That's the best mark in the USL Championship, and it's the continuance of a trend: Louisville has scored 32 goals from corner kicks alone since the start of 2023.

Goal differential: Both clubs rank in the top 10 in the league in goals scored and goals allowed. LouCity's goal differential of +13 is second in the league behind Charleston's +17, while Loudoun's +7 differential ranks third.

Coach of the Year?: LouCity's Danny Cruz won the 2024 USL Championship Coach of the Year Award, and his team's performances have put him in contention for the honor again this year. His opposite on Wednesday, Ryan Martin, might be just as deserving of the distinction. Loudoun's eight wins are just three off the club single-season record and the club is in position to make the playoffs for the first time in history.

Possession: LouCity finished Friday's loss with 56.8% possession, the club's second-highest mark of the season. Louisville is winless when winning the possession battle this season at 0-2-3 across all competitions.

Segra under siege: Loudoun United is undefeated on home turf this season at Segra Field. The red-and-white boasts a 7-0-1 overall record at home this season, including the USL Jägermeister Cup win over Louisville and five USL Championship regular season wins. "We want to make this a fortress and a place that teams do not want to come," Martin said after the club's last home win over Detroit City.







