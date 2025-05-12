Rowdies Launch Score Through Stories Reading Program

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the launch of Score through Stories, a summer reading program focused on empowering the region's youth through the joy of literacy. As part of the program's first year, the Rowdies will work with local libraries, recreation and community centers, and other partners to make reading fun and accessible for children throughout the summer.

Children and students who participate in Score through Stories can earn free tickets to a Rowdies home match at Al Lang Stadium by reading a total of 12 hours over the summer. To participate, parents and students can download a Playbook Card at r owdiessoccer.com/score-through-stories.

Readers will mark off each reading milestone on the Playbook Card as they qualify for three different prizes. A parent or guardian must sign the Playbook Card as the child accomplishes each milestone. Participants can bring their Playbook Card to Great Explorations Children's Museum in St. Petersburg, where a representative from the museum will sign their card and distribute reading prizes. Participants can also visit rowdiessoccer.com/score-through-stories to complete an online form  and redeem their prizes. Reading prizes can be redeemed starting August 11. Those who redeem online will have their prizes mailed after that date.

Reading Prizes

Read 3 hours to earn an exclusive Rowdies lanyard

Read 4 more hours to earn a Family 4 Pack for Great Explorations Museum

Read 5 more hours to earn 2 tickets for an eligible Rowdies home game

Scoring through Stories ticket vouchers can be redeemed for the following Rowdies matches:

August 16 vs Phoenix Rising FC

August 30 vs Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

September 6 vs Sacramento Republic FC

September 13 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

September 20 vs North Carolina FC

October 4 vs Monterey Bay FC

The Rowdies will also be out in the community promoting the new reading program. Players and staff will attend special reading events throughout Tampa Bay in May, June, and July. The first event will be a reading with local author Jordyn Gosier on Saturday, May 17, at 10 a.m. at the dePaul School for Dyslexia in Clearwater. Gosier will read a chapter from his book, The Tale of Kim, and sign copies afterwards. Rowdies mascots Pete and Pinnie will also make an appearance at the event.

On May 31, the Rowdies will also host a book drive at the team's USL Jägermeister Cup match against South Georgia Tormenta FC. All fans are asked to bring books to drop off for donation as they enter the stadium to benefit the Children's Cancer Center, a non-profit organization in Tampa dedicated to serving children and their families who are battling pediatric cancer or chronic blood disorders with the emotional, financial, and educational support necessary to cope with their life-threatening illness.

For additional email on the Score through Stories program, please email scorethroughstories@rowdiessoccer.com.







