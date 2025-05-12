Buddy Benches Promote Mental Health, Inclusion, and Friendship at 11 Local Schools

Today, Republic FC and Indomitable Partner Western Health Advantage announced a new initiative aimed at fostering friendship, inclusivity, and kindness throughout the Sacramento region. By the end of May - Mental Health Awareness Month - 11 schools will have a new Buddy Bench on their playground.

The benches are welcoming spaces where students, teachers, and parents can connect and have safe, open, and supportive conversations. The idea is simple: when a student sits on the bench, it signals to others that they are feeling lonely, left out, looking for someone to talk to, or play with. Classmates and educators are encouraged to invite these students to join in on their activities, ensuring that no one is excluded. Mental health among children is an important issue to address, and the Buddy Benches will provide schools with a new resource that gives educators an opportunity to address mental health with students, coworkers, and families alike.

"Buddy Benches aren't just a place to sit and rest. They are an open invitation for kids to look out for each other," said Republic FC Vice President of Community Investment Scott Moak. "At Sac Republic, we're all about building connection and community, and this is one small but powerful way to help kids feel like they have someone who is there for them."

"We are proud to build on our commitment to mental health awareness with this new initiative that will have a positive impact on thousands of students for years to come," said Western Health Advantage CEO Garry Maisel.

The benches will also provide opportunities for teachers and school employees to observe and identify students who may need additional support. A 2023 report by the U.S. Surgeon General referred to loneliness as an "epidemic" in the country, with direct correlation to a variety of physical and mental health issues, including immune system changes, higher risks of heart disease and diabetes, and more. In children specifically, loneliness and social isolation have been linked to increased rates of depression and anxiety, both issues that have been proven to affect students' emotional well-being and academic success.

"I feel so incredibly honored that our school is being considered for Republic FC's Buddy Bench Program, especially given our strong commitment to mental health with our dedicated mental health specialists and restorative practices on campus," said Michelle Crisp, Principal of Taylor Street Elementary School, which received one of the first benches on Monday. "This initiative aligns so beautifully with the culture we are building at Taylor - a place where every child feels seen, heard, supported, and valued. I truly believe the Buddy Bench will have a powerful impact on our students and community."

A 12th bench has been installed at Heart Health Park to serve as a designated space where Republic FC fans can engage with one another and encourage a sense of community. It is a space where longtime supporters can introduce themselves to first-time match attendees and where people who are there alone can find a new group of friends to enjoy the game with.

The Buddy Benches are the newest addition to Republic FC and Western Health Advantage's shared commitment to promoting mental health awareness and destigmatizing conversations around suicide and mental health concerns. In 2023, the partners teamed up with WellSpace Health to add a patch to the team's jerseys to drive awareness for 988, the National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. Every time a Republic FC kit is seen, it serves as a reminder that help is just three digits away.

A limited-edition Mental Health Awareness shirt is now on sale at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com. A portion of proceeds will benefit WellSpace Health, which operates the second-largest 988 Crisis Center in California and answers more than 100,000 calls, texts, and chats for people experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues.







